“Show some respect” – Former Ireland international blasts Aston Villa fans for Jack Grealish boos

Clinton Morrison was not one bit impressed.

Former Ireland international, Clinton Morrison, has blasted a section of Aston Villa for not showing Jack Grealish respect during their Premier League game against Man City last night.

The former Ireland U21 and current England international came in for some boos from the home support at Villa Park as he came on as a late sub for City.

The Cityzens ran out 2-1 winners against Steven Gerrard’s side in the end, as Grealish made it a happy return to his boyhood club.

But some Villa supporters were less impressed with their former man, taking aim at his decision to leave.

Clinton Morrison defends Jack Grealish.

And it was that what sparked a passionate defence of Grealish by Morrison who was incensed by what happened.

“There’s boos! And there are loads of boos,” he said. “They got 100 million for him and there are loads of boos.. What more do they want? He loves the club.”

🗣️ “Show some respect!” The Soccer Special team were not impressed with the reception Jack Grealish received at Villa Park on Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/LiGVuSX8e0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 2, 2021

“What more do they want him to do, stay there? He’s after joining Man City where he’s joining a team that have won loads of stuff and plays for the best manager.

“There’s a lot of boos, and a mixture of people clapping him but there’s a lot more boos than I expected! There are some fans booing them so I’m not going to go after all of them but come on, show some respect to Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish.

It was not only Morrison who defended Grealish, however, as former Brighton hero Glenn Murray did so as well.

“I just don’t understand it,'” he added. “He’s given everything for his football club and has stayed for a long time ago.

“He could have left years and years ago. But he decided to stay to drag them back to the Premier League. He said he loves the club, and he still gets that, it’s disappointing.”

While unlikely to be too downbeat with his reception at Villa Park, Grealish has struggled at City this season, but he will be hoping to add a trophy to his collection this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Grealish, Villa