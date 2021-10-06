Jack Chambers provides positive update on capacity crowds returning to stadia

This is good news.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers has said he is hopeful that full crowds will return to stadia by October 22nd in some welcome news to sports fans around the country.

Chambers was speaking on Newstalk this afternoon, where he provided an encouraging update as the COVID-19 situation continues to improve around the country.

Currently, the plan is for all remaining COVID-19 restrictions to be removed by October 22nd, and it seems that government is on course to do that.

Chambers offers positive update.

“I’m positive and optimistic we’ll see a further increase [in stadia],” the Fianna Fáil TD said on Newstalk. “I think if you look at the general Covid figures and the huge positivity around the vaccination roll out and I’m positive and optimistic we’ll see that reach 100pc.

“But that will be subject to a government decision in the week prior to the 22nd and the IRFU are obviously awaiting that.

“I’m positive and optimistic that we could see 100pc spectators for the November rugby internationals and also Ireland have an important game against Portugal in the qualifiers, I know the FAI would like to maximise the attendances at that as well.

“I think we are seeing that return to some sense of a new normal and that’s important that we continue that and I think it’s important we see that through to the aftermath of the 22nd.”

Jack Chambers commits to providing clarity for sports fans on full stadia.

While things appear positive for sports fans regarding a return to stadia, Chambers also said that a final decision will be made in the lead up to that date.

That was just as he confirmed sporting bodies would receive a cash injection over the coming year.

“In the aftermath of the budget and during next week we’ll be able to five that specific date and when we’ll be announcing the further easing of restrictions and the decisions around that for the 22nd.

“But when it comes to stadia I’m optimistic and positive,” he added. “We’ve had a hugely successful return of spectators and the working group we had on that we demonstrated we built confidence in the return of spectators over the last number of months.

“We’re seeing that now at our League of Ireland games, provincial rugby matches and also at our internationals as well, so I’m hopeful we’ll be able to scale up to a full return in the aftermath of October 22nd.”

