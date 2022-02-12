Jack Byrne makes triumphant Tallaght Stadium return in President’s Cup final

Shamrock Rovers claimed the President’s Cup.

Shamrock Rovers claimed the spoils in the President’s Cup final, seeing off Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium after a penalty shootout.

The Saints, who reached the President’s Cup final by virtue of winning the FAI Cup, were the better side for much of the game, but they could not make their chances pay.

Former Hoop Eoin Doyle gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, before a Joseph Anang error saw Ronan Finn level matters just before the final quarter of the game.

With the game deadlocked, it went to a penalty shootout, with Jack Byrne slotting home the winning penalty in front of an attendance of 5,426.

St Patrick’s Athletic undone in the President’s Cup final.

As mentioned, the Saints were quite unfortunate to find themselves losing the President’s Cup final.

Before Doyle’s early second-half opener, the ex-Bolton Wanderers forward went close in the first-half, but his namesake Mark had the best opportunity of all.

𝙀𝙊𝙄𝙉 𝘿𝙊𝙔𝙇𝙀 🎯 The new St Pat’s man scores his first competitive goal for the club with a rebound 👏@ShamrockRovers 0-1 @stpatsfc Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/VPwBOcwiSy#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/s4NJOof2y0 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 11, 2022

The former Drogheda United star missed a near-open goal after some good work from his striking partner, much to the relief of the hosts.

But when their opener arrived, it came as no real surprise. Jamie Lennon’s dribbling shot was parried clear by Alan Mannus, but Doyle was on hand to slam home with ease.

Jack Byrne the hero.

He went close again moments later, but Rovers soon levelled through skipper Ronan Finn.

Finn pounced on a horror-mistake from West Ham loanee Anang, also tapping home into a virtual empty net.

1-1 was how the game finished, with the returning Jack Byrne stepping up to slot home the winning penalty.

Byrne’s winning spot-kick came after Chris Forrester missed his earlier one, with Mannus saving a tame effort from the Saints star.

🏆 @ShamrockRovers are your 2022 President’s Cup winners! ☘️ The returning Jack Byrne with the winning penalty 👏#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/I9gabetZX7 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 11, 2022

Both teams kick off their Premier Division campaigns next week, with Rovers hosting UCD and St Patrick’s Athletic taking on newly-promoted Shelbourne.

