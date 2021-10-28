Jack Byrne: “Going to Holland was a great experience – the style of football really suited me”

Jack Byrne.

While he returned home in 2018 to kickstart his career in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, Jack Byrne enjoyed a fruitful stint at Man City for the most part.

During his stint at City, Byrne impressed while on loan at Dutch side Cambuur before then leaving to make a fist of things in the UK. That, however, led to his eventual return to Rovers in 2018.

Byrne, now without a club after leaving APOEL Nicosia in September, proved to be a huge success for Rovers in the League of Ireland, however. He has now opened up on his time at the Hoops, while also speaking about his time at Man City and Cambuur in the Eredivisie.

Jack Byrne on Man City.

Byrne, an Irish international, came to prominence at Man City under Patrick Vieira – and he would earn an Irish call-up in 2016 off the back of that.

“It was great being part of the Manchester City academy,” he said in a new book called ‘From Ringsend to Tallaght: The Shamrock Rovers Players’ Stories’.

“There were some top coaches, like Patrick Vieira. You could pick people’s brains who had great experience in the game.

“I played in the Youth Champions League and trained with the first team before I went to play with Cambuur in Holland on loan. I had a really good season there and off the back of that I got called up to train with the Ireland squad [in 2016].

“Going to Holland was a great experience and some younger players should maybe look at going there themselves. From my experience it was really good. The style of football really suited me down to the ground. It was great.”

Shamrock Rovers.

In 2018, Byrne made the decision to return home and join Shamrock Rovers – a place where he would win an FAI Cup and a league title. He would also play against AC Milan in the Europa League qualifiers.

And it was that lure that attracted him back home after a stint away after a number of years in the wilderness in the UK.

We can confirm that Jack Byrne will not be extending his contract for 2021. We wish Jack all the very best in his career and thank him for his tremendous contribution to Shamrock Rovers F.C. since joining the club in 2018#OnceAHoopAlwaysAHoop ☘ pic.twitter.com/LAqL1sf4Is — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) January 1, 2021

“When I was in England I was never really in with a chance of winning trophies, getting to an FA Cup Final or something like that. I knew I was coming home to the biggest club in Ireland,” he added.

“The biggest club always has a chance of winning trophies so that was a big factor in why I wanted to go to come to Rovers – occasions like playing in front of 20,000 Shamrock Rovers fans in the Aviva Stadium in an FAI Cup Final.”

Written by Macdara Ferris and Eoghan Rice ‘From Ringsend to Tallaght: The Shamrock Rovers’ Players Stories’ includes interviews with Rovers players from the 1930s through to the present day. Spread across 200 pages, it includes pen pics for each of the 50 players included in the book. It will be available to purchase in the Shamrock Rovers shop in Tallaght Stadium from Friday 29th October and from the club’s online shop here.

