Jack Brady: A teacher by day, Treaty United’s goalkeeper by night

A big year awaits Treaty United.

Every year the League of Ireland pits the plucky part-time sides against their more talked about full-time professionals, and this year is set to be no different.

During their debut season in the First Division, Tommy Barrett’s Treaty United stunned all by reaching the playoffs, and they were desperately unlucky not to have gone further.

But 2022 offers them an opportunity to do just that, with former Shelbourne shot-stopper Jack Brady ready to jump on board the Shannonsiders rising tide.

Jack Brady.

A secondary school teacher by trade, Brady is well-versed to the trials and tribulations of high-level football, and he will be hoping to help Treaty build on their remarkable 2022.

Now 25, the Tipperary man has played for several clubs in the League of Ireland, including Longford Town and Limerick FC, and most recently, Shelbourne. But he is now ready to join his latest club, Treaty United.

“I’m really looking forward to the season starting,” Brady tells Pundit Arena. “It’s a totally new experience for me coming from Shelbourne last year.

“It has taken a bit of time to get used to with the travelling and things like that. But I have to say it has been really positive and been a really good experience so far.”

Brady, however, has worked with Treaty boss Tommy Barrett before, at the now-defunct senior League of Ireland side Limerick FC.

And it was that reunion with his former boss that worked nicely for the former Tipperary minor football star.

“Tommy is an excellent manager,” he explains. “We’re a part-time team, and a lot of boys have to work, and he understands that. I think, from a management point of view, it’s about him having players, ready on a Friday.

“In terms of training and preparation for the games, he knows it can be difficult for them. I think he’s been excellent at managing that.

“I think that’s why players want to play and well for him. he treats players with respect and treats them properly.

“And I think that’s a huge part of I suppose getting a squad together. This year, boys have to travel from Cork and Dublin…

“I don’t think they mind doing because they know they’re going into a really positive atmosphere where they’re enjoying training, they’re enjoying playing games. I think he’s had a huge influence on that overall.”

“That’s the nature of the career..”

And while the immediate focus is on Treaty United, Brady does have an important job to contend with during the day as a secondary school teacher.

During the day, the Co. Tipperary native must swap his gloves for the books in the academic year.

“I want to try and play at the highest level but also, it’s important that my day job doesn’t suffer,” he explains. “And I think it’s really, really important to emphasise how good they’ve been to me.

“I don’t think every school would have given me the opportunities that they’ve given in order to make this career work.

“There’s a lot of hours working in school during the year.

“But at least I have three months off in the summer to concentrate on my football and that’s where I get my breather and recover a lot better. And that’s when the majority of the games are.

“From that point of view, it is possible to do both, you just have to manage your time very well.

“Some days are more difficult than the others. When there’s exams and mocks, there’s a lot of corrections and then you go off to training. You go back then to do corrections late at night.

“But that’s the nature of the career and it does balance out with the summer. That is one positive and I do take away from it.

“The balance and the routine have been massive for me and since the easing of restrictions, I have definitely found it a lot easier now. It’s been great.”

Treaty United.

And while it would be easy for Brady to read into Treaty’s miraculous rise last year, he is wary of their need to stay focused on the task on hand.

But the reality for Treaty is that they are a brand-new club on the scene, who are trying to go about their business in a very sustainable manner.

Amid that narrative, the 25-year-old knows that this year, like last, is one where the focus will be on consolidation, rather than thinking about promotion.

“I think the media outlets, other clubs and other managers love talking about Treaty and try to blow up the expectations,” he adds.

“But it’s not even that. Talking to the Director of Football this morning, there’s a much bigger picture going on here in terms of the actual development of the club, and the community.

“It’s not just about how the senior men’s team does. There’s also a very successful senior women’s team and a very successful underage set-up.

“I think expectations are high on the men’s senior team, but this there’s huge work going on behind the scenes across the board.

“I don’t think we will be too keen to talk about just the senior men’s team, but more about the development of the club overall and that’s been going really well. So, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Treaty begin their 2022 campaign off on Friday night, taking on Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park.

