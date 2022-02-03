All the Irish players to watch on TV this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre-stage

A busy weekend awaits.

This weekend, Irish eyes will be fixated on TV screens, watching some of the countries brightest talents take to the field of play.

This weekend, in particular will be an exciting one, with FA Cup, Premier League, Championship and the Scottish top-flight all taking centre-stage over the weekend.

But are you not sure what game is on when, and what Irish players are in action?

Fear not, as we have you covered on another stellar weekend for Irish players in front of our TV screens from Friday night all the way to Sunday.

Friday, 4th February.

Birmingham City v Sheffield United, 7.45pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

Scott Hogan is expected to retain his place in the Birmingham City starting XI, as they host Sheffield United at St Andrew’s.

John Egan, David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane and Enda Stevens will also be looking to feature for the Blades.

Big month coming up! 💪📆 pic.twitter.com/7gqxzjMyHA — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 2, 2022

Manchester United v Middlesbrough, 8pm. (ITV)

Meanwhile, Ireland international Aaron Connolly may line out for Middlesbrough in their FA Cup fourth round tie away to Manchester United.

Saturday, 5th February.

Arsenal Women v Man Utd Women, 12.30pm. ( Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HD & Sky Showcase).

Ireland internationals Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell are expected to line out against one another in Women’s Super League action, as the Gunners look to re-ignite their title charge.

United, however, are in good form themselves, so this will not be an easy encounter for the North London side in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Everton v Brentford, 3pm. (Premier Sports 2).

Seamus Coleman will be hoping that he can feature in Everton’s first game under Frank Lampard, as the Toffees look to pull themselves away from relegation trouble, starting with an FA Cup tie against Brentford as they look to build some momentum ahead of the business end of the season.

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers, 5.30pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD).

There will be sizeable Irish contingent in action at the Swansea.com Stadium, as Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers.

For the Swans, both Cyrus Christie and Ryan Manning will be hoping to start, as will forward Michael Obafemi.

For Rovers, Darragh Lenihan is likely to start, with former Drogheda United star James Brown expected to miss out of their matchday squad.

Cambridge United v Luton Town, 5.30pm. (Premier Sports 2).

Wes Hoolahan will be in FA Cup action yet again, as League One Cambridge United host Championship side Luton Town.

Dubliner Peter Kioso will also be hoping to start for Luton; who will be looking to avoid an FA Cup upset against Cambridge, just as Newcastle United did in the last round.

Burnley v Watford, 6pm. (BT Sport 1).

In the only Premier League game of the day, Burnley hosts fellow relegation strugglers Watford, who are under new management.

But Sean Dyche’s side will be hoping to avoid defeat, with Ireland international Nathan Collins hoping to start. Kevin Long is also expected to warm the bench for the Clarets.

Spurs v Brighton, 8pm. (ITV 4).

And in the final FA Cup game of the day, Spurs take on a resurgent Brighton & Hove Albion in North London.

In terms of the Irish to watch, Matt Doherty will be looking to feature for Antonio Conte’s side.

For Brighton, Evan Ferguson will also be hoping to impress having done so in the last round; whereas Shane Duffy will be hoping to shake off a recent ankle injury to play.

Sunday, February 6th.

Liverpool v Cardiff City, 12pm. (ITV).

Liverpool, and Caoimhin Kelleher will be hoping to avoid an FA Cup shock against Championship side Cardiff City this weekend, as Jurgen Klopp’s side hunt down their first FA Cup crown since the mid-2000s.

For Cardiff, they have a number of young Irish stars in their panel, with Mark McGuinness and Joel Bagan both hoping to start against the Reds.

Ireland international forward James Collins may also start.

Motherwell v Celtic, 1pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football)

Ireland U21 Ross Tierney will be hoping to continue his impressive start to life at Fir Park, as the ‘Well welcome Celtic to their home ground.

Tierney found the net with a late equaliser on Tuesday night away to St Mirren, and he will be hoping to make a similar impact on Sunday.

Celtic, on the other hand, may also hand starts to Liam Scales and James McCarthy, with the latter coming on as a second-half sub in their Old Firm Derby win at home to Rangers.

Rangers v Hearts, 4pm. (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football)

While Rangers will be hoping to shrug off their Old Firm Derby defeat to Celtic, they face a stiff test in order to do so, with Hearts the visitors to Ibrox.

And in the Hearts side looking to land a blow to the Gers will be former Shamrock Rovers midfielder Aaron McEneff, with the ex-Derry City star likely to feature off the bench.

AFC Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, 6.30pm. (ITV 4)

And in the last FA Cup tie of the round, there will be an interesting Irish presence surrounding Bournemouth’s home tie against Boreham Wood.

Boreham Wood, who ply their trade in non-league football, have Westmeath native Connor Smith within their ranks as a player-coach.

And while he is unlikely to play, the Cherries may hand starts to Gavin Kilkenny and Mark Travers; with the Irish duo looking to prove their worth having after Bournemouth’s big-name deadline day signings.

