Unusual Franz Beckenbauer comparison made with Irish defender

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has claimed that his Irish defender, Darragh Lenihan, is at ‘the top of his game’ after an impressive run of results for Rovers in the Championship.

Lenihan, 27, has been in fine form all season for Blackburn in the Championship, helping his side to an unlikely promotion tilt.

And on Saturday afternoon, the Irish international impressed once more for the Ewood Park outfit, helping them to third in the table just before the Christmas run of games.

Lenihan is also Mowbray’s captain for the Championship’s high-flyers – and is showing little sign of his form slowing down amid an intense run of games.

“Defensively we looked very strong, there is a real determination about them when trying to keep clean sheets at the moment,” said Mowbray.

“I need to mention Lenihan. He has the added responsibility of being captain. That requires leadership and he’s showing that, he’s standing out like a man mountain.

“I’m delighted for Darragh. He’s right at the top of his game at the moment. You can tell by the way he plays on the front foot, he’s towering over people six inches taller than him.

“His passing looks so assured. I just think he has clear pictures in his mind of how we want to play and what his job is. I know I was one who found it difficult to play with composure yet be aggressive but he’s found the magic combination.

“I would either go to war and kick lumps out of everybody and head everything but I found it really hard to pick the right pass because I was so wound up.”

“On other days I’d feel like Beckenbauer and yet I couldn’t win a header,” he adds. “Here’s Lenihan, putting these pieces together and looking like a special footballer.”

While the similarities to Franz Beckenbauer will come as a welcome shot in the arm to the Dunboyne defender’s confidence, it is unclear where his future lies for Ireland in the international set-up.

Currently, the Boys in Green appear fairly set in their current back three of Shane Duffy, John Egan and Andrew Omobamidele, but Lenihan’s recent form will give Stephen Kenny a headache of sorts when choosing an Irish defender in the future.

