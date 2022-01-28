Ireland coach linked with Everton return if Frank Lampard is appointed

A big move is in waiting.

Frank Lampard is reportedly hoping to prise Anthony Barry away from Chelsea, if he is to land the vacant Everton job at Goodison Park.

Barry worked with Lampard at Stamford Bridge for a time before the ex-England international was sacked, and was clearly impressed by the work from his former coach.

And according to a report in the Sun, the Chelsea legend wants to bring him to Goodison as he looks to turn their fledgling season around.

Anthony Barry linked with Everton return under Frank Lampard.

In fact, Lampard only began working with Barry during their time together at Chelsea, having crossed paths in the Championship prior to that.

While in charge of Derby County, Lampard came across Barry who was working with Wigan Athletic, where he impressed.

In addition, he also worked with Chelsea wing-back Reece James during his stint at the Latics, before then reuniting at the Premier League giants.

After continuing to impress with the Blues under Lampard, Barry was welcomed into the Irish senior international set-up by Stephen Kenny in early-2021.

Consequently, his impact with Kenny’s side was telling, as he helped engineer a strong end to Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign that ultimately ended in disappointment.

Anthony Barry.

But these Everton links come at a time in which the Toffees have a power-vacuum of sorts.

Since the departure of Rafael Benitez, Duncan Ferguson has stepped in as interim boss. That has not stopped the club from looking elsewhere for a replacement, however.

Portuguese boss Vitor Pereira was recently viewed as the frontrunner for the post. But given fan unrest, and his bizarre interview on Sky Sports, it now appears unclear if that will come to fruition.

🗣 “I felt in the meeting that they were very positive with interviews.” Everton managerial candidate Vítor Pereira on the response from the club after his interview pic.twitter.com/A6EX5bSx0R — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2022

However, should Lampard be handed the job at the club, it is likely that he will make a move for Barry. That is despite his burgeoning reputation at the Blues alongside Thomas Tuchel.

Barry also played for the Toffees as a youth during his own playing days; before then bouncing around the lower leagues in England.

