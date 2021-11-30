Ireland v Georgia: Denise O’Sullivan hat-trick sets Ireland on their way to a record 11-0 victory

Ireland secured a brilliant win at home to Georgia on Tuesday, coasting to a victory at Tallaght Stadium.

A hat-trick from Denise O’Sullivan, a brace from Katie McCabe, and goals from Kyra Carusa, Saoirse Noonan, Lucy Quinn, Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly saw Vera Pauw’s demolish the Georgians.

The result sends Ireland into second spot in their World Cup qualifying group after they opened the scoring in the game thanks to a Georgian own-goal.

Ireland v Georgia: Ireland record huge win.

Coming into the game, the Girls in Green were held to a scoreless draw at home to Slovakia, but they reacted in the best manner to make amends.

Maiko Bebia’s own-goal opened the scoring inside the 4th minute for Ireland, before Kyra Carusa doubled the advantage for Pauw’s side in the 21st.

Ireland 3-0 Georgia

That is a delightful goal. Denise O'Sullivan finds Katie McCabe with a first touch pass, McCabe drills a ball across the goal and Lucy Quinn fires low to the net

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 30, 2021

Lucy Quinn then got in on the act after sweeping home a McCabe cross into the penalty area, before Denise O’Sullivan then made it four-nil on the stroke of half-time.

HALF-TIME

Ireland 4-0 Georgia

Ruesha Littlejohn allowed saunter into box, squares to Denise O'Sullivan, who has easiest of finishes Georgia have got worse as game has gone on

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 30, 2021

Ireland v Georgia: Denise O’Sullivan nets stunning hat-trick in a record win for Ireland.

While her opener was by no means a classic, O’Sullivan netted twice inside four minutes to rub salt into the wounds of their Georgian counterparts.

Her third, however, was the pick of the bunch as she headed home into top corner of the net from a McCabe cross into her path.

McCabe then finally got the the first goal that her performance deserved, scoring from the spot, before then curling home into the back of the net with a cracking low strike on goal.

Ireland 8-0 Georgia

Goals for Katie McCabe are like 46A buses. You wait 70 minutes for one and then two come along at once

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 30, 2021

Shelbourne’s Saoirse Noonan then grabbed one of her own in the 82nd minute, before goals from Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly set a new record-win for the Girls in Green.

Ireland 10-0 Georgia

Amber Barrett ensures Ireland improve on their previous record scoreline of 9-0. An emphatic finish from close range against an exhausted Georgian defence

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 30, 2021

All in all, it was a stunning win for Pauw’s side who bounced back in stunning fashion following Thursday’s potentially damaging draw. It proved to be anything but that, however.