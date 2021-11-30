Close sidebar

Ireland v Georgia: Denise O’Sullivan hat-trick sets Ireland on their way to a record 11-0 victory

by Andrew Dempsey
Ireland v Georgia

Ireland secured a brilliant win at home to Georgia on Tuesday, coasting to a  victory at Tallaght Stadium.

A hat-trick from Denise O’Sullivan, a brace from Katie McCabe, and goals from Kyra Carusa, Saoirse Noonan, Lucy Quinn, Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly saw Vera Pauw’s demolish the Georgians.

The result sends Ireland into second spot in their World Cup qualifying group after they opened the scoring in the game thanks to a Georgian own-goal.

Ireland v Georgia: Ireland record huge win.

Coming into the game, the Girls in Green were held to a scoreless draw at home to Slovakia, but they reacted in the best manner to make amends.

Maiko Bebia’s own-goal opened the scoring inside the 4th minute for Ireland, before Kyra Carusa doubled the advantage for Pauw’s side in the 21st.

Lucy Quinn then got in on the act after sweeping home a McCabe cross into the penalty area, before Denise O’Sullivan then made it four-nil on the stroke of half-time.

Ireland v Georgia: Denise O’Sullivan nets stunning hat-trick in a record win for Ireland.

While her opener was by no means a classic, O’Sullivan netted twice inside four minutes to rub salt into the wounds of their Georgian counterparts.

Her third, however, was the pick of the bunch as she headed home into top corner of the net from a McCabe cross into her path.

McCabe then finally got the the first goal that her performance deserved, scoring from the spot, before then curling home into the back of the net with a cracking low strike on goal.

Shelbourne’s Saoirse Noonan then grabbed one of her own in the 82nd minute, before goals from Amber Barrett and Megan Connolly set a new record-win for the Girls in Green.

All in all, it was a stunning win for Pauw’s side who bounced back in stunning fashion following Thursday’s potentially damaging draw. It proved to be anything but that, however.

