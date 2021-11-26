Vera Pauw left frustrated as Katie McCabe rescues point at home for Ireland against Slovakia

A disappointing night for the Girls in Green.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland were held to a potentially damaging 1-1 draw on Thursday evening at home to Slovakia.

Expected to win against an inferior side, Ireland struggled to get going against the Slovaks, and fell behind just minutes into the second-half, before Katie McCabe rescued a point.

While the result was not a terminal blow in regard to their World Cup qualification hopes, it is a setback following their win in Helsinki last month.

Ireland held at home to Slovakia.

In fact, it may have been worse had it not been for some last-ditch defending from Louise Quinn.

Speaking after the game, Pauw said that she was left disappointed with the manner in which the game unfolded.

“Of course, we are disappointed, we came for more,” she explained. “But on the other hand, if you’ve seen the game, we could have lost the game.

“Somehow we couldn’t get a grip on the game, because they were so aggressive in winning the ball and they were direct going forward.

“We found it difficult to get our structure in and to get calmness in the game and under the high pressure we were not able to keep the ball well and that is disappointing as we gave the ball away too often and too easy.”

Ireland v Slovakia.

Ireland fell behind in the 47th minute of the game after Martina Surnovska poked home at the back post.

The lively attacker was found free after Savannah McCarthy was unable to stop the cross in time, leaving Courtney Brosnan with little hope to keep the ball out of the net.

But Ireland responded well to falling behind, and they would level through McCabe who found the bottom corner of the net.

The result, however, piles the pressure on ahead of Tuesday’s game against Georgia at Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off on Tuesday is at 7pm.

