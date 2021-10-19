Ireland vs Sweden: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for crunch World Cup qualifier

Ireland begin their World Cup qualification campaign on Thursday evening with a crunch clash against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium.

After swatting aside Australia in the last international break, Vera Pauw’s Ireland return to competitive action on Thursday evening as they take on Sweden in Tallaght Stadium.

The Girls in Green missed out on Euro 2021 qualification in their last qualifying campaign, but they head into this campaign with a renewed sense of swagger and confidence after seeing off Australia last month.

Sweden, however, will pose a real challenge to Ireland, with the Swedes impressing during the Tokyo Olympics as Ireland watched the games from home.

🎥 INTERVIEW | @jamiefinn_ 🗣"We want to go into this campaign thinking that we will qualify for the World Cup. We do have to go in positive with that mindset." 3️⃣ days to #IRLSWE 🇮🇪🇸🇪#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/a7jw1rYZc0 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 18, 2021

Ireland v Sweden.

As mentioned, Ireland come into this international window with a point to prove after missing out on qualifying for the European Championships.

Pauw’s side started their Euro campaign well before they suffered a dismal defeat away to Ukraine to all but end their hopes of qualifying for their first-ever major tournament.

Disaster for Ireland as a mix-up between Aine O'Gorman and keeper Courtney Brosnan leads to an own-goal and Ukraine take the lead https://t.co/DCZgAvv4go #UKRIRL pic.twitter.com/Jl3XbdANoi — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 23, 2020

The Girls in Green, however, are an emerging force and they will be looking to lean on their past heartache to see them over the line when it comes to World Cup qualification.

While automatic qualification may be out of reach, their eyes will be firmly set on reaching a playoff with Sweden and Finland in their group.

Sweden, the group favourites, are ranked second in the FIFA world rankings, just behind the US who occupy the top spot after they missed out on a winning gold against Canada in the Olympic final.

They head into Thursday’s game after winning their opening group game of World Cup qualifying against Georgia 4-0 last month.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Sweden match on?

Ireland v Qatar will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 6.30pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Tallaght Stadium in time for a 7pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

A demonstration could take place during Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Swedenhttps://t.co/8I6B7INUFz — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) October 19, 2021

Ireland team news.

In terms of team news for Ireland, they come into the game with a clean bill of health, with few of injuries of note to be concerned with.

Midfielder Roma McLaughlin, however, was a late inclusion to the squad after Kyra Carusa pulled out of the squad with an injury picked up on Monday.

CONFIRMED | WNT Squad ☘️ 2️⃣7️⃣ players selected for @FIFAWWC qualifiers against Sweden & Finland#IRLSWE now SOLD OUT!!! 👍 🇮🇪 v 🇸🇪

Thursday, Oct 21

KO 19:00

Tallaght Stadium

LIVE on RTÉ2 🇫🇮 v 🇮🇪

Tuesday, Oct 26

KO 16:15

Helsinki

LIVE on RTÉ2#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/EvkAwlzLN8 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 15, 2021

Out of the current squad, there are seven home-based players involved, with Shelbourne having the most representatives with three players. Galway WFC, DLR Waves, Peamount United and Wexford Youths also have representatives in the squad.

