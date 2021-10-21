Ireland v Sweden: Spirited Ireland fall to defeat against the Swedes

Ireland suffered a defeat v Sweden in their World Cup qualifier.

Ireland suffered a defeat in their opening World Cup qualifier against Sweden in front of a capacity crowd of 4,000 supporters at Tallaght Stadium.

Louise Quinn’s own-goal was the difference between the sides as Ireland failed sufficiently trouble the visitors goal – mainly in part of the Swedes class on the on the night.

It may not have been a vintage showing from the Swedes all things considered, but they kept Ireland at arms length throughout the contest in Dublin 24,

The Girls in Green lined up in a 3-5-2 as they sought to stem the flow of Swedish attacks early on, although that did have the desired effect.

The Swedes, with Stina Blackstenius leading the line, caused Ireland several early problems, but Courtney Brosnan was more than equal to the challenge posed by the Swedish striker.

Blackstenius cut inside after a mistake from Niamh Fahey to shoot at Brosnan, before Katie McCabe then went close herself with a long-range strike on goal that went wide.

Filippa Angeldal then stung the palms of Brosnan into action yet again – but she was able to parry the ball clear away from danger.

But as Ireland looked like they would bring a clean sheet into the half-time break, they were undone by the Swedes after a calamitous deflection.

Blackstenius cut inside before unleashing a shot on goal, before it was then deflected into the back of the net off the boot of Louise Quinn.

Ireland, however, reacted well to going behind at the break, and rallied early on in the second-half, with Lucy Quinn shooting wide after a Megan Connolly free-kick floated itself into the box.

Sweden, however, remained a threat throughout Ireland’s purple patch during the game, with Brosnan denying Fridolina Rolfo with a fine save from inside the penalty area.

Ireland rallied at the death, although, but they could not create an opportunity of note late on as they sunk to another competitive defeat with a crunch clash against Finland in waiting.

