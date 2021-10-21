Vera Pauw praises spirited Ireland after defeat v Sweden

Vera Pauw was proud of her side after a defeat against Sweden.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw admitted that she was proud of her side despite defeat against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night.

The Girls in Green turned in a strong defensive performance against the Swedes, but they were unable to land that killer punch to secure a famous point.

And speaking after the game, Ireland boss Pauw said that she was proud of her side’s efforts despite defeat against the number two ranked side in the world.

Vera Pauw pleased as Ireland show spirit in defeat.

Sweden were most recently in the Olympic final, in a game that they arguably should have won – and the application of her side against the Scandinavians pleased the Irish boss.

“I think it was better again than it was in previous games – and I think we are still on the way up and we don’t know the ceiling,” she said.

“We played 5-4-1, and we knew that it would be wave after wave. We knew that we couldn’t do much forward but we knew if we didn’t play like that we would’ve had three or four goals against us.

“That was why we did it in that way. In the last few minutes of the game we switched over to a 4-2-4, and they had to counter that. It’s a huge compliment with Sweden adapting to us.

“It was such a shame that it was an own-goal because she actually miskicked the ball. If you look at it as a whole we can be very proud.”

Ireland taking confidence from a strong display.

Next up for Ireland is an away trip to Helsinki to take on Finland – with the game taking on an added sense of significance after Thursday’s defeat.

“We grow in every game, and this was better than it was against Australia in the way that we played and with our gameplan,” Pauw added. “We will only go up and we believe.

“We need to be realistic. As long as we play realistically and set a game plan that suits these players, and brings us a step further, then I think we are on the right path.”

