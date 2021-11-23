Ireland v Slovakia: TV details, team news and kick-off time for Thursday’s crunch international

Ireland will be looking for their second win in a row in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they host Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Girls in Green come into the game off the back of a morale-boosting win at the expense of Finland last time out.

Vera Pauw’s side came into that game knowing avoiding defeat was imperative, and they did that, and more in Helsinki.

After their win against the Finns away from home, they host Slovakia on Thursday evening with a point to prove as they search for their second win on the spin.

Ireland have yet to reach a major tournament, but they went close last time – losing out to Ukraine in devastating fashion in their quest to reach the Euro 2021 finals. They will be hoping a result in Helsinki can help them achieve this dream.

Ireland v Slovakia.

In recent years, the Girls in Green have had a strong record against Slovakia, losing just once in their last five games against them.

The sides last met at Tallaght Stadium in 2018, when a Colin Bell managed side ran out dramatic 2-1 winners thanks to a late Amber Barrett goal.

Slovakia, however, are ahead of Ireland in the Group A table in the qualifying table, but they have played a game more than Pauw’s side.

They have played three and lost two of those games. They have, however, only lost to Sweden by the same scoreline Ireland did on home soil.

In their last outing, Slovakia won 2-0 at home to Georgia, with both goals coming in the first half. They are also ranked 45th in the world, compared to Ireland who are 33rd.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Slovakia match on?

Ireland v Slovakia will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 6.30pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Helsinki in time for a 7pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Ireland team news.

In terms of team news for Ireland, they head into this round of qualifiers with a reasonably clean bill of health.

Wexford Youths star Ellen Molloy, however, misses out through an injury she picked up in the FAI Cup final, with 16-year-old Jessie Stapleton taking her place.

Sixteen-year-old Shels star Jessie Stapleton called up to the Ireland WNT squad for the first time 😍 Jessie along with former Reds Emily Whelan and Izzy Atkinson have been called up for the next @FIFAWWC Qualifiers! 📲 https://t.co/x6zbNWb8Vw#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/2UahM48dhI — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 22, 2021

The Girls in Green have also called up Megan Walsh to the squad for the first time after her international clearance came through.

The goalkeeper plays for WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, Ireland wnt, slovakia, Vera Pauw