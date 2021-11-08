Ireland v Portugal: Team news, TV details and liveblog

After the Faro heartbreak in September, Kenny’s young guns welcome Portugal to Dublin with a point to prove against the Euro 2016 champions.

Ireland took the lead in Portugal in September through a superb John Egan header, before some bad luck, and a mesmerising last-gasp show from Ronaldo broke Irish hearts.

The Boys in Green, however, are unbeaten since then, recording two wins, and two draws in their four games following that heroic showing in the Algarve.

While Ireland have lost their last two games against Portugal, they won on the last occasion they came to Dublin, securing a 1-0 win. Current Shamrock Rovers defender Joey O’Brien scored what proved to be the winner on that night in February 2005.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Portugal, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Portugal match on?

Ireland v Portugal will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 7pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in the Aviva Stadium in time for a 7.45pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

If you’re living in the UK, or in Ireland but would prefer to watch it on Sky Sports, you can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League. Their coverage begins at 7:3o pm.

Ireland team news.

Ireland head into Thursday’s tie against a star-studded Portugal with a relatively fit squad – but with one or two notable exceptions, however.

Defender Dara O’Shea is out with a long-term injury he picked up in Faro. Elsewhere, Brighton’s Aaron Connolly misses out of the squad entirely with a ‘heel‘ issue.

It will be very special 😍 After all of those games behind-closed-doors at the @AVIVAStadium, finally, a full house next week 👊#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/bgUJ7TTxE0 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 4, 2021

In regards to the rest of the squad, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby are back. Gavin Kilkenny is the unfortunate casualty, missing out on his first Ireland senior call-up.

For Portugal, however, they have the luxury of a full complement of players available to them, which includes Manchester City’s João Cancelo, Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have been called up alongside Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.