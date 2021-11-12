Luxembourg v Ireland: Team news, TV details and liveblog for Ireland’s final 2022 World Cup qualifier

Another big one awaits Ireland on Sunday evening.

After a 0-0 stalemate against Portugal on Thursday, Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland are back in action on Sunday evening as they take on World Cup qualifying foes Luxembourg away from home.

The Boys in Green fell to an embarrassing defeat against the European minnows in March at the Aviva Stadium, but Kenny’s side have evolved since then.

Recent performances, including Thursday’s dogged display against Portugal, suggest that Ireland are on an upward trajectory once more – and a win against Luxembourg away from home would go a long way to restore faith in the Kenny era.

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of another crunch clash for Stephen Kenny’s men, who are now five games unbeaten.

Ireland v Luxembourg.

In March, Ireland were undone by a single goal at home to Luxembourg – condemning the Boys in Green to a dreadful defeat in front of an empty Aviva Stadium.

Gerson Rodrigues’ 85th strike proved to be the difference between the sides as Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign ground to a halt before it could even get going.

Luxembourg, however, have proven that they are no pushovers since then with Portugal and Serbia both struggling to see off the supposed European minnows.

Their three wins in qualifying, however, have come against Ireland and Azerbaijan – completing the double over the latter by winning 3-1 in Baku on Thursday.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Luxembourg match on?

Ireland v Luxembourg will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 7pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Luxembourg in time for a 7.45pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

If you’re living in the UK, or in Ireland but would prefer to watch it on Sky Sports, you can watch the game on Sky Sports Football. Their coverage begins at 7:3o pm.

Ireland team news.

Ireland head into Sunday’s tie against Luxembourg with a couple of notable injury concerns.

Defender Dara O’Shea is out with a long-term injury he picked up in Faro in September. Elsewhere, Brighton’s Aaron Connolly misses out of the squad entirely with a ‘heel‘ issue.

Jayson Molumby and Andrew Omobamidele missed out on Thursday’s game against Portugal – so their fitness will be monitored ahead of Sunday’s game.

