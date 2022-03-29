Ireland v Lithuania: Talking points from a dramatic Aviva win

A tough watch.

Ireland claimed the latest of late wins at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night, as they saw off Lithuania with the last kick of the game.

Troy Parrott proved to be the inspired sub the Boys in Green needed on a night of very few chances.

The win, however, poses more questions than answers about this Ireland side, and here is our talking points from a rather dour game.

A really frustrating night.

It was no secret that Lithuania were going to provide Ireland with a new test, and it looked as if Ireland would struggle to come through it.

Luxembourg and Azerbaijan have enjoyed success against Kenny’s Ireland at the Aviva with a low-block, and Lithuania looked as if they could do similar.

But Ireland eventually ground them down having dominated possession, and play, with Parrott striking with the latest of late goals.

Job done, just about.

Lifeless Lithuania.

Not that it was much of a surprise, but Lithuania came into the Aviva Stadium with little expected of them, and they duly obliged.

Having only seen off San Marino 2-1 on Friday night, the Eastern European side seemed content to sit back and soak up the pressure in a dour first-half.

Granted, Ireland did little in the opening stages to inject much life into the game, but Lithuania’s stand-off approach, while unsurprising, often spoiled things.

Ireland did eventually break them down in the second-half, although it was much tougher than initially predicted. Not an easy watch.

Misfiring midfielders.

With Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick surprisingly left out, Alan Browne and Conor Hourihane were granted their opportunity to shine, although both failed to take it to full effect.

At times, both saw the game pass them by, with creativity often lacking in the middle of the park.

And yes, Hourihane was perhaps unfortunate to have a goal struck off for offside, but that would have only papered over the cracks somewhat.

Prior to the game, it appeared as if Cullen and Hendrick were Ireland’s favoured midfield pairing, and it looks like that will stay the same way heading into June’s Nations League games.

Will Keane?

Kenny also provided a rare opportunity for Will Keane, but he was unable to make a similar impact to his namesake Robbie.

The Wigan forward was rather static in his play, and was unsurprisingly hooked after just an hour of action.

Recently, he has been in good club form, but that does not always translate to international football, unfortunately.

And without trying to be harsh, he has probably lost his chance to start in competitive games for this Irish side, with Callum Robinson and co. offering far more of a dynamic attacking threat.

A tough night for him, with Parrott now well ahead of him in the Irish pecking order.

