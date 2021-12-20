Ireland underage international signs long-term deal with Norwich City

“I can’t really put it into words to be honest,” Springett said. “It was good when I got my first one, but for some reason getting the second one feels that much sweeter, so I’m over the moon really.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 12, so it’s been a long road. I don’t have anything bad to say about Norwich. It’s been so good since I came in at 12 all the way through to 2021 now.

📝 Tony Springett has signed a new professional contract at Norwich City! Congratulations, Tony! 👏#NCFC | @NorwichCityAcad — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 20, 2021

“It’s been an absolute rollercoaster, going through different things such as a boarding school and schools programme. Just to get over all of that and see where I am now, I’m surprised by it really.

“I remember when we had tin huts as changing rooms. Seeing how much effort they’ve put into developing the whole training ground for the Academy is a good thing. It shows how much they really value and care for us as players.”

Tony Springett.

Over the last two seasons, Springett has managed to bag six goals, and six assists across the Under-18s and Under-23s teams.

He is, however, playing in a deeper role this year, but his contributions are just as telling.

Springett, a forward, is generally utilised on the right-wing, and was most recently in Andy Reid’s Ireland Under-18 squad.