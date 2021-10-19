Ireland-UK 2030 World Cup bid “not up in smoke”

It seems the Ireland-UK World Cup bid may have a bit of life in it yet.

The Head of UK Sport Simon Morton has denied reports that the Ireland-UK joint World Cup bid has gone up in smoke, despite suggestions that it has.

Morton’s comments come just a day after the English FA were dealt with a one-game stadium ban after the chaotic scenes that came before the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Alongside the one-game stadium ban, the FA were also handed a £100,000 fine for the conduct of their supporters during the final against Italy on July 11th.

2030 Ireland-UK World Cup bid.

And despite suggestions that this heavy fine and ban would all but end the 2030 World Cup bid from the Ireland and the UK, Morton has denied this claim.

“I was at the match, it was pretty horrific and it was the opposite of what we want big sporting events to feel like,” he said at a UK government briefing.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 UEFA have ordered England to play their next home UEFA competition match behind closed doors following disorder at Euro 2020 final. pic.twitter.com/NK42wjqaNr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

“However, I don’t think it’s reflective of how this country organises sporting events. We have an excellent reputation, not only for hosting brilliant events but also hosting safe and secure events.

“We have to get the balance right here. It was unacceptable, but I think most countries around the world would recognise it is not reflective of what normally happens.”

UK confident that bid can be saved.

With all of that in mind, Morton believes that UEFA will ensure that the events of the Euro 2020 final will have little bearing on their 2030 World Cup bid.

“In respect of the bid, I think the only thing I can say there is the UEFA president (Aleksander Ceferin), who is a key person in respect of the process, has been on the record saying it will have no bearing whatsoever on our bid.

“There are lessons to be learned, the FA has commissioned a review from Baroness Casey. It’s very serious. But I do not think it is the bid up in smoke.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2030, Ireland UK world cup bid, World Cup 2030