Ireland U21s v Sweden: Talking points from Ireland’s huge win on the road

The future is bright.

Jim Crawford’s Ireland’s U21s claimed a huge win away to Sweden in their crucial European Qualifier at the Boras Arena.

Ross Tierney’s thumping finish, and a superb goalkeeping display from Brian Maher sealed the deal for the Boys in Green away from home, with Tyreik Wright adding the gloss to the win late on.

The goal that has Ireland U21s leading in Sweden 💥⚽️ Ross Tierney for the Boys in Green 💚#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/MsNYnrAS7l — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 29, 2022

Coupled with Ireland’s last-gasp win against the Swedes last November, the victory puts Ireland in a superb position to qualify for the U21 Euros ahead of their final three group games, with two left to be played at home.

A historic win.

Heading into the game, Ireland were beset by several injury concerns, and player withdrawals, but they reacted in the best way they could.

Evan Ferguson, Festy Ebosele, Will Smallbone and Eiran Cashin were notable absentees, but it mattered little.

And yes, there was a bit of good fortune with a clear Swedish penalty not given, but there is little to suggest that Ireland were lucky to win the game.

Ross Tierney came to the fore, not that it was much of a surprise to those who have watched him before, with his energy and intensity mightily impressive.

Ireland limited their hosts to mere snap-shots, and crosses into the box, with Mark McGuinness guzzling up almost every ball. It was quite simply a deserved win.

Tactical tweaks.

So far in their European Qualifier campaign, Jim Crawford has generally opted to use a back four, but against the Swedes, he deviated from that plan.

Opting for a back-three, the Boys in Green were a real threat on the break, and soaked up plenty of pressure from their hosts.

Granted, Sweden were missing Anthony Elanga following his senior callup, but they did still have plenty of exciting stars within their starting XI, and subs.

But they could not break down a resolute, and dogged Ireland who secured another big win against their Scandinavians, their fourth on the spin.

Brian Maher is a real talent.

Cool, composed, and assured. It is easy to see why Maher is a first-choice pick for Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division, and he showed just why on Tuesday evening.

At the Boras Arena, Maher eased pressure at the right times, and also made such big saves to deny Ireland’s opponents.

Perhaps unlucky not to be named man of the match as well, but the future is very bright for Maher, who has shown that it is not a must for young players to be shipped off to England at the earliest opportunity.

Belief.

But most importantly, the win gives Ireland a superb opportunity to go and qualify for the U21 European Championship.

The Boys in Green have never qualified for a major tournament at that level before, but they are unlikely to have a better chance any time soon.

A fantastic win by the Ireland U21s away to Sweden 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Ross Tierney opened the scoring in the first half and Jim Crawford’s side held onto their 1-0 lead until the 89th minute when Tyreik Wright found the back of the net to make it 2-0! Excellent stuff. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/OceR0ymLfg — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 29, 2022

With players like Tierney, Maher andCoventry at the heart of things, this Irish side has belief in spades.

Whether they do it or not remains to be seen, but they have a chance now to achieve something that has never been seen before. It is in their hands now.

