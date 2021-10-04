Ireland U21s v Luxembourg: TV details, team news and all you need to know

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s take on Luxembourg this week in a crucial European qualifier at Tallaght Stadium on Friday evening.
Jim Crawford’s side come into the game after drawing 1-1 away to Luxembourg during the last international break, and here are all the details you need to know about Ireland Under-21s v Luxembourg.
Colm Whelan’s goal was not enough to help the Boys in Green to victory during their last outing against Luxembourg during the last international window.
Here are all the details you need to know ahead of another crunch European qualifier for Jim Crawford’s men who are searching for their second competitive win of their qualifying campaign.
U21 squad announced for qualifiers 🇮🇪
Jim Crawford names squad for Luxembourg with an extended squad for Montenegro
COVID-19 red list travel complications for UK/German based players have led to this
Full details 👉 https://t.co/EhoIujTqUZ
#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ii7yGX88mh
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 1, 2021
Ireland Under-21s v Luxembourg.
Following an impressive start to the campaign, Crawford’s young guns head into a potentially campaign-defining window with games against Luxembourg and Montenegro.
Ireland U21 will be without a number of regulars for the Montenegro game due to COVID-19 complications, with an essentially home-based side set to feature.
But the home game against Luxembourg should have no such issues as Crawford looks to lay the foundation for a successful qualifying campaign.
Quality finish from @UCDAFC star Colm Whelan for Ireland U21s yesterday against Luxembourg 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/zqLsWvcLNY
— Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 8, 2021
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland U21 v Luxembourg, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.
What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Azerbaijan match on?
Ireland v Azerbaijan will be broadcast on RTÉ 2, with build-up will beginning at 5 pm. Pre-match coverage will last for 15 minutes before a 5.15 pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.
Ireland Under-21 team news.
Jim Crawford’s side have a number of selection headaches in this international window ahead of the Montenegro game, but they should be OK for the home qualifier against Luxembourg. UCD’s Liam Kerrigan is a notable call-up to Crawford’s side, while Anselmo Garcia MacNulty misses out. He has been called up to Ireland’s U19 squad, however.
Read More About: ireland u21, ireland v luxembourg, jim crawford, luxembourg