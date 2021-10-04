Ireland U21s v Luxembourg: TV details, team news and all you need to know

Ireland Under-21s v Luxembourg.

Following an impressive start to the campaign, Crawford’s young guns head into a potentially campaign-defining window with games against Luxembourg and Montenegro.

Ireland U21 will be without a number of regulars for the Montenegro game due to COVID-19 complications, with an essentially home-based side set to feature.

But the home game against Luxembourg should have no such issues as Crawford looks to lay the foundation for a successful qualifying campaign.

Quality finish from @UCDAFC star Colm Whelan for Ireland U21s yesterday against Luxembourg 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/zqLsWvcLNY — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 8, 2021

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland U21 v Luxembourg, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.

Ireland Under-21 team news.

Jim Crawford’s side have a number of selection headaches in this international window ahead of the Montenegro game, but they should be OK for the home qualifier against Luxembourg. UCD’s Liam Kerrigan is a notable call-up to Crawford’s side, while Anselmo Garcia MacNulty misses out. He has been called up to Ireland’s U19 squad, however.