Ireland U21 Mark McGuinness labelled ‘outstanding’ by former Irish international

Some very high praise for the Ireland U21 international.

Former Ireland international Clinton Morrison has hailed Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness, labelling him as ‘outstanding’ after an impressive start to the season with Cardiff City.

McGuinness, 20, was previously on the books at Arsenal, before enjoying a positive loan stint at League One side Ipswich Town last season.

He then joined Cardiff City under previous boss Mick McCarthy in the summer transfer window, where he has impressed ever since.

Mark McGuinness hailed as ‘outstanding’ by Clinton Morrison.

And just last weekend, McGuinness scored a crucial late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Birmingham City – with Morrison showering the English-born defender with praise.

“He was outstanding,” Morrison said about McGuinness on the EFL’s highlights show. “They went from playing a three at the back to a four at the back and he was outstanding.

“He did ever so well. He wanted to score that, he went in and attacked that.

“Birmingham will be disappointed by their defending, but credit to McGuinness, he wanted to score that.”

Mark McGuinness.

Since making his switch to the Cardiff City Stadium, the central defender has played 14 league games for the Bluebirds, and has had a knack of scoring goals at big moments for the Championship strugglers.

His first goal for Cardiff sparked a big 2-1 win away to fellow strugglers Preston North End, before his next was a consolation in a 3-2 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

McGuinness’ most recent, however, proved to be vital as Cardiff attempt to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

Following a dismal start under former boss McCarthy, City have markedly improved. They still, however, remain towards the bottom reaches of the table.

Their next game sees them take on Derby County at Saturday lunchtime, with Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele set to take on McGuinness and Joel Bagan in an mouth-watering Irish duel at the bottom of the table.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: cardiff city, Clinton Morrison, ireland u21, Mark McGuinness