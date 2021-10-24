Ireland U21 Gavin Kilkenny continues to impress for Bournemouth

Is a potential senior Ireland call-up close for Gavin Kilkenny?

After an extended period of time away from Bournemouth’s starting XI, Ireland U21 Gavin Kilkenny may be in line for a senior call-up if he continues his form going into the international break.

Kilkenny, formerly of St Kevin’s Boys, has started the Cherries’ last three games in a row as they extended their unbeaten league run to 14 games.

The Dubliner, however, had to bide his time for his latest chance at the Vitality Stadium, but he has taken it as he eyes his first senior Ireland call-up.

Gavin Kilkenny taking his chance at Bournemouth.

Ahead of another crunch international window for Ireland, the Ireland U21 may remain with the 21s for the time being – given their upcoming games.

And while he may have been a surprise omission from the Ireland squad in September, Kilkenny will be hoping that his current form will throw him back into the senior squad discussion yet again.

“When I was taken out of the team last month, it was a case of working even harder,” Kilkenny told Bournemouth’s website after their 3-0 win at home to Huddersfield.

“That was all I was thinking about. There was obviously disappointment, but there was no time to be disappointed, because then if you come back into the team and you are not ready, you only have yourself to blame.

“That was the plan, the last month before the international break, just work hard. Be ready when you get the chance. I think I have done that, which is good.”

Kilkenny and Bournemouth in form.

Kilkenny’s return to the starting XI has come at a time when the Cherries have maintained their early season form, keeping them top of the Championship.

“I thought it was an all-around solid performance,” Kilkenny added. “I think in the first half we dominated the game. In most areas we controlled it. For the whole of the first half, we locked them in and sustained the attacks really well.

Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny's Bournemouth go fourteen games unbeaten 🍒👏 The 21-year-olds both played 90 minutes in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Huddersfield this afternoon 🇮🇪⚽️🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/I8p9076RAZ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 23, 2021

“I got the two goals obviously, then the second half they started a bit brighter which is naturally going to happen when they are down. We had to weather it and get back under control.”

