Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy explains why he snubbed MK Dons move

Ireland U21 Dawson Devoy has explained the reasoning behind his decision to stay at Bohemians, despite considerable interest in his services from a number of clubs in the UK.

Devoy was most notably courted by MK Dons, who were quite keen on bringing the creative midfielder to the Stadium MK.

But despite their intense interest in adding to their notable Irish contingent at the club, they were unable to prise one of the League of Ireland’s brightest talents away from Dalymount Park.

Speaking today with Bohs’ media team, Devoy revealed that it was the lure of staying at home, and his impressive form last season that saw him opt to stay with the Gypsies for another few months at least.

“Last season I had a good season, and I think at this time it was just best to stay at Bohs,” Devoy said. “I’ve developed so much, and there’s no better coaches in the country.

“To stay at Bohs was probably the right decision for me, and I’m looking forward to kicking on again this season.”

And while missing out on Devoy was a blow of sorts for MK Dons, it is a considerable boost for Bohs ahead of the start of the 2022 League of Ireland season.

Heading into the new season, Keith Long’s side are already facing a major rebuild, with Ross Tierney moving to Motherwell, and several more leaving for League of Ireland rivals such as Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

But news of Devoy remaining at the club is a huge plus for the club, as they kick off their Premier Division campaign with an away trip, facing Sligo Rovers.

