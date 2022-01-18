Ireland U19 international pens new long-term deal with Sheffield Wednesday

A big deal for the youngster.

Ireland underage international Ciaran Brennan has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Sheffield Wednesday, having impressed with the Owls in League One.

Brennan, 21, has impressed for Wednesday following his recall from Notts County, earning himself a new deal for the League One giants.

Since making his senior bow in 2020, Brennan has made eight appearances for Wednesday, with most of those coming this season.

Ciaran Brennan: “It was always in my mind to stay with Wednesday, it’s home for me..”

“I’m really happy, I’ve broken through this season and I want to progress my career with Wednesday,” he said after completing his new deal at the club.

“The gaffer has told me how well he thinks I have done, he wants me to stay, and I feel I am really developing playing under him and obviously I want that development to continue.

🖊️ Ciaran Brennan has extended his contract with #swfc! 🦉 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 18, 2022

“I’ve always had a good reception from the fans when I’ve been playing. I’ve received some really nice messages and it was always in my mind to stay with Wednesday, it’s home for me.

“This is the dream place to be so hopefully I can cement myself in the team and have a long career with Wednesday.

“I want to play as many games as I can, get as many minutes as I can, I’ve had a taste for it now and I’ve loved it.”

Ciaran Brennan.

So far this season, Brennan has made 10 league appearances between Notts County and Wednesday, with six of those being for his parent club.

His last start, however, came in mid-December during a 2-0 win against league rivals Crewe Alexandra.

Brennan’s contract extension follows news that Conor Coventry has joined League One side MK Dons on loan until the end of the season, with the West Ham loanee linking up with Peter Kioso, Troy Parrott and Warren O’Hora at the club.

