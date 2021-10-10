The Ireland team we want to see play against Qatar

The team to beat Qatar.

After easing to a win against Azerbaijan, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland are back in action on Tuesday evening as they take on Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

While the result may be secondary in a friendly encounter, Kenny will undoubtedly be looking to get another win on the board to ease the pressure on his position as manager.

But here is the team that we would like to see him go with for the Qatar game.

Our predicted Ireland v Qatar team.

Caoimhin Kelleher.

Gavin Bazunu may be impressing, but this feels like a decent opportunity for Caoimhin Kelleher to get his chance in Stephen Kenny’s starting XI.

Kenny has spoken before on how close Kelleher is to Bazunu for the number one jersey, and the Ireland boss may just give Kelleher his chance to shine against Qatar in a relatively pressure free game.

Caoimhin Kelleher's performance for Liverpool tonight 🇮🇪⚽️👏 🔥 1 penalty save

📊 81% pass success rate

🧤 4 saves from shots inside the box

💪 6 recoveries

👑 1 clean sheet #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/nCTYeqg3DB — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 21, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele.

Andrew Omobamidele’s stock for Ireland continued to increase in value during Saturday’s win in Baku, and he should keep his place in the side for Tuesday’s game.

Whether he plays the full game or not remains to be seen, but he seems like he will be a mainstay in that Irish back line for years to come.

Shane Duffy.

Shane Duffy has been back to his very best for Ireland in recent months, and there seems to be no reason why he should not be allowed continue his resurgence on Tuesday evening in the Ireland team v Qatar.

He may well have got a goal to his name, but overall, he really impressed on a good night for Ireland. And you would suspect that he will retain his place in Kenny’s starting XI for Tuesday.

John Egan.

Captain on the night John Egan has asserted himself as a key man in Ireland under new management, and you get the sense that Kenny is happy with his current back three.

Barring an injury, Egan will more than likely feature against Qatar as preparations continue for Euro 2024.

Cyrus Christie.

In the interest of game time, it may be no harm to see Cyrus Christie get a couple of minutes under his belt in place of Matt Doherty at right wing-back.

Christie may be third choice when it comes to that position when you consider the depth of options already there, but this game against Qatar may give him an opportunity to prove his worth to Kenny.

Josh Cullen.

Josh Cullen is starting to become a certain starter for Ireland, and it appears likely that he will feature again for the Boys in Green on Tuesday night.

His creativity will be important against a Qatari side who are not afraid to press forward themselves.

Jason Knight.

Perhaps unlucky to miss out on Saturday’s win with an illness, Jason Knight will be chomping at the bit to get back involved in an Ireland starting XI.

Knight missed the last international break with an injury, so he will be keen to make up for lost time against Qatar in Dublin.

Enda Stevens.

Another player who missed out on Saturday’s win in Baku, Enda Stevens will be hoping that he can continue his return to full fitness with an appearance against Qatar.

Stevens also missed out on the last international break alongside Jason Knight, although, he may come in to replace James McClean in this friendly encounter.

Jamie McGrath.

After impressing as a sub on Saturday, Jamie McGrath will be hoping to make it two home starts on the spin against Qatar.

The former Dundalk attacking midfielder has impressed for the Boys in Green any time he has been called upon, and a game like this may provide the Co. Meath native a chance to show his qualities even further.

Aaron Connolly.

Keeping in line with the theme of changes, Aaron Connolly will be eyeing Tuesday’s game as an opportunity to get more minutes into his legs after a testing time on the club front.

The Galwegian has struggled to make a truly sizeable impact at the Amex Stadium, but a good performance here could give him a newfound confidence as he returns to club duty.

Adam Idah.

Yet to open his senior account for the Republic of Ireland, Adam Idah may have a chance to finally break that duck on Tuesday night.

The Norwich City striker has impressed in recent games for Ireland, but his rewards have been few and far between. A goal would do the Corkman nicely here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, ireland v qatar, stephen kenny