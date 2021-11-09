The Ireland team we think Stephen Kenny will play v Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium

The team to face Portugal.

On Thursday evening, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and co. to the Aviva Stadium with a point to prove after last September’s heartbreak in Faro.

Stephen Kenny’s side look to have some momentum at long last thanks to two wins in a row, although it has come too late in the day to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

And ahead of Thursday’s game with the Euro 2016 champions, here is the Ireland team that we would like to see Kenny go with v Portugal as they look to secure a major scalp against top-class opposition.

Our predicted Ireland v Portugal team.

Goalkeeper:

Gavin Bazunu.

While Mark Travers may be in form for Bournemouth, racking up clean sheets with ease, it still appears like Gavin Bazunu is first-choice for Ireland under Kenny.

During the last two windows Bazunu has impressed when between the sticks for the Boys in Green, and he has done little wrong on club duty to change that narrative, despite the form of Travers.

Defenders:

Andrew Omobamidele.

Another player who has hardly put a foot wrong under Kenny so far, Andrew Omobamidele will fancy his chances to take on Portugal again.

After making his competitive debut for the Boys in Green against the Portuguese in Faro, Omobamidele has struck up a solid relationship with Shane Duffy and John Egan in the back three. There seems to be little reason to change this by taking out the Norwich City defender.

Shane Duffy.

Only an injury will keep Shane Duffy out of Thursday’s game such is his form and confidence for club and country – and he will be hoping that he can add another storied night to his Ireland career.

Of course, the Derry native did score against Qatar in Ireland’s last international, and a goal here would go down a treat in front of a raucous home support.

John Egan.

Likewise, John Egan should be in line to start on Thursday evening against Portugal given his importance to Stephen Kenny’s side and project.

The Sheffield United defender opened the scoring for the Boys in Green in Faro in September while also turning in a very strong defensive display. The same is required at the Aviva.

Midfielders:

Matt Doherty.

This one may cause a debate given who he is playing instead of, but Matt Doherty will be hoping that he can get the nod over Seamus Coleman in his favoured right wing-back position.

While Coleman is finding form for Everton, Doherty is in fine form himself for the Boys in Green in his best position on the pitch. Then again, he may very well find himself playing on the left if Coleman is picked to start.

Josh Cullen.

Another one who has little reason to lose his starting place is Josh Cullen.

Cullen has turned in several impressive showings for Ireland so far under Kenny, and it would seem strange if he was to be dropped for a game of this magnitude given his form.

Alan Browne.

After missing out on the last international break due to suspension, Alan Browne will be looking to pick up on where he left off for Ireland in September v Portugal.

A vital cog in midfield for club and country, the Corkman will be keen to impress against Portugal as the Boys in Green look to ensure that they will not be overrun in that area of the pitch.

Jeff Hendrick.

In October, Stephen Kenny hailed Jeff Hendrick’s performance against Qatar as the best ever saw from him in a green jersey, so it would be baffling if he was to be dropped, barring an injury of course.

Granted, Hendrick is struggling for game-time at Newcastle United, but he has many attributes that see him as a sure-fire starter in an increasingly competitive Ireland midfield.

Enda Stevens.

After playing for his country for the first time since March against Qatar, Enda Stevens will surely be hoping that he can start on the left flank for the Boys in Green on Thursday night against Portugal.

While James McClean did little wrong in the last international break, Stevens is a natural left wing-back and may be more suited to playing against Portugal than McClean given his defensive and attacking capabilities. Both of those will be hugely important on Thursday night.

Forwards:

Jamie McGrath.

After being handed his first competitive start for Ireland in Faro, Jamie McGrath will be hoping that he can do the same against Portugal on home soil.

Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland squad this Thursday and says Jamie McGrath, Caoimhin Kelleher and Troy Parrott will all be available to play against Portugal. Robbie Brady however, will not be selected because of his lack of playing time 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ph4SzdyQl8 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 2, 2021

The Boys in Green have looked a creative force when the St Mirren attacking has been on the pitch, and that ability to create, and retain possession will be key against Portugal as Ireland will look to hit them on the counter yet again.

Callum Robinson.

How can you leave this man out after his efforts in the last international window? You can’t.

Callum Robinson netted five goals for Ireland in their last two games, and it seems all but certain he will be given the opportunity to lead the line yet again.

In September, he missed out on the trip to Portugal with a bout of Covid-19, but he may be the answer as Kenny’s charges will be looking to get in behind the Portuguese just as they did in Faro.

