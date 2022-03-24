The Ireland team we think Stephen Kenny will play v Belgium at the Aviva Stadium

The team to face Belgium.

On Saturday evening, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland welcome Roberto Martinez and co. to the Aviva Stadium with momentum on their side after a strong end to 2021.

After November’s big win away to Luxembourg, and draw at home to Portugal, the future looks bright for Kenny’s new-look Ireland.

And ahead of Saturday’s game with the Belgians, here is the Ireland team that we would like to see Kenny go with v Belgium as they look to secure a scalp of sorts against highly-rated opposition.

Our predicted Ireland v Belgium team.

Goalkeeper:

Gavin Bazunu.

A bit of a personal preference is within this one, but Bazunu may have the slight edge over Caoimhin Kelleher, for now at least.

Yes, Kelleher did inspire Liverpool to a Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea, but Bazunu is playing every week, and playing well for Portsmouth.

And in terms of the visit of Belgium to the Aviva, keeping faith with Bazunu may be the right decision, given how little he has done wrong thus far.

Defenders:

Seamus Coleman

A left-field choice here, but with the injury sustained by Darragh Lenihan, playing Seamus Coleman at right centre-back may be a useful option against Belgium.

His versatility and leadership qualities will be key against Belgium, and he could offer a real threat marauding forward with Matt Doherty as right wing-back.

His place in the team is almost assured at this point under Kenny, despite his patchy club form.

Shane Duffy.

Another assured starter, there is nothing to suggest that Shane Duffy should not start against Belgium. He will also be a threat for the Boys in Green from set-pieces.

John Egan.

Similarly to Duffy and Coleman, Egan is a virtual ever-present in this Irish side, with his range of passing and defensive solidity one of his strengths.

Against Belgium, we may not see those attributes in full flow, but he will be a vital cog in the team nonetheless.

Midfielders:

Matt Doherty.

Matt Doherty at right wing-back for Ireland has been a rare enough sight in recent times, but given the injuries to Lenihan and Andrew Omobamidele, do not be surprised to see him play in his natural position.

He will provide some much needed width and energy down the flanks for the Boys in Green.

Matt Doherty, who hasn’t been shy to comment on previous regimes, says Ireland are “coached brilliantly” 🙌 “If you saw what they do on the training pitch people would really understand what we’re trying to do. There’s really top coaches there”#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2J5gcgM408 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) September 8, 2021

Josh Cullen.

Another key man in this Kenny revolution, Cullen is in fine form for Anderlecht, and has done little to suggest he has lost his place in the heart of the Irish midfield.

Belgium may be aware of his qualities, however, but that should not take away from an expectantly busy and technical display from the ex-West Ham youth.

Jeff Hendrick.

Perhaps buoyed by his recent loan to QPR, Jeff Hendrick is a clear favourite of Kenny. And like Cullen, there is little to suggest he will miss out on Saturday.

James McClean.

Given the unavailability of Enda Stevens for this window, and with Doherty picked at right wing-back for the purpose of this exercise, McClean at left wing-back feels the obvious choice to make.

He may be slightly weak in a defensive sense, but he is a threat going forward. And against an understrength Belgium, a typically gutsy and powerful McClean may enjoy plenty of success.

Forwards:

Jason Knight.

In terms of the front three, it is hard to ignore the attacking capabilities of Jason Knight against Belgium.

In his last outing for Ireland, Knight came off the bench to devastating effect against Luxembourg, playing a key role in two of the three goals.

A stunning team goal from Ireland ❤ You just have to love Ogbene but what great play from Hendrick and super-sub Jason Knight 👏 #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/VnYoig9w3Y — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 14, 2021

While a long time ago now, a start against Belgium would be a worthy reward.

Chiedozie Ogbene.

Another bright spark towards the end of 2020, Chiedozie Ogbene proved himself to be a huge part of Ireland’s success in 2021, and he will be hoping for more of the same this year.

His raw pace cause Portugal no end of problems in November, and he could do the exact same against Belgium on Saturday night. He may be the wildcard pick.

Callum Robinson.

And leading the line, it is hard to look past Callum Robinson in relation to this game.

With no Adam Idah, and the notable absence of Michael Obafemi, Robinson is Ireland’s only established goal threat in an international setting.

Callum Robinson ghosts through the Fulham defence to score 👻 Would a win tonight reignite West Brom’s play-off hopes? 💭 pic.twitter.com/aX55tZHU6l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 15, 2022

Versus Belgium, he may get his chance to shine.

