Aaron Connolly left out of Ireland squad to face Portugal as Seamus Coleman returns

Stephen Kenny has left Aaron Connolly out of his Ireland squad for the upcoming internationals against Portugal and Luxembourg next week.

Connolly has been struggling at club level for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with game-time a serious concern for the Galwegian.

And he has finally paid for that – with Kenny leaving him out of his squad ahead of this month’s internationals as the Boys in Green look to finish their World Cup qualifying campaign with a bang.

After featuring in the September internationals, Connolly did not feature in last month’s international break, despite being named in Kenny’s Ireland squad.

Callum Robinson, rather, impressed as Connolly was confined to the bench for both games as the Boys in Green ran out winners in both games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Elsewhere in the squad, Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne return to the fold as expected, while Jamie McGrath has also been named in the panel despite injury.

Liam Scales, Michael Obafemi and Harry Arter also all miss out alongside Cyrus Christie as Matt Doherty looks to have shaken off some injury concerns of his own.

Seamus Coleman returns.

Kenny, however, has welcomed Seamus Coleman back into the squad after an injury kept him out of the last international window against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Coleman picked up an injury while on international duty with the Boys in Green in September, and missed out on October’s qualifiers as a result.

The Boys in Green begin this window with a clash against Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium, before then travelling to Luxembourg in their final group game.

