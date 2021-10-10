Ireland v Qatar: Team news, TV details and kick-off time

Ireland v Qatar.

Despite a win over Azerbaijan on the road, Stephen Kenny needs another win to ease the pressure on his stewardship of the Irish team – starting with Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar.

Ireland eased to a 3-0 win away to the Azeris on Saturday evening, with Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene handing Kenny’s side a deserved win in Baku.

Last time out against Qatar, Ireland drew 1-1 with Gulf State, as James McClean’s strike was not enough to help Kenny to his first win as Ireland manager on that occasion.

Tuesday’s game against Qatar in Dublin offers Kenny a chance to blood more of his young stars in a friendly environment, although they will have to do it without Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea who miss out through injury.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Qatar, including TV information, kick-off time and team news.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Qatar match on?

Ireland v Qatar will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 6.45pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in the Aviva Stadium in time for a 7.45pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

If you’re living in the UK, or in Ireland but would prefer to watch it on Sky Sports, you can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League. Their coverage begins at 7:40 pm.

Ireland team news.

Captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dara O’Shea also misses out with a long-term injury. Ryan Manning misses out and has been replaced by Liam Scales as a late replacement in the squad.

Will Keane has been called up to the Ireland squad for the first time, but did not feature in the win over Azerbaijan. Jason Knight is expected to return after missing out on Saturday’s win against Azerbaijan.