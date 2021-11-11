Five talking points from a spirited Ireland showing v Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium

Another very positive night for the Boys in Green.

Stephen Kenny’s resurgence as Ireland manager continued on Thursday as the Boys in Green held Portugal to a very creditable scoreless draw at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland may have, in fact won the game late on if Matt Doherty’s goal late on was not ruled out for a foul on Rui Patricio against a ten-man Portugal.

And referee Jesus Gil Manzano did little to endear himself to the home support either with some questionable refereeing calls.

But overall, it was another positive night for Ireland who picked up their third clean sheet in a row – but this time it was against Portugal, and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

The return of Jeff Hendrick.

While Shane Duffy may take most if not all of the acclaim for his significant improvement over the last year, the same must be said about Jeff Hendrick.

It is fair to suggest that Hendrick has not kicked on as much as he should have since Euro 2016, but he has kicked onto a brand new level in the last couple of months under Kenny.

His club exploits may not be much to write home about in truth, but the Dubliner is thriving when he is given an opportunity to do so.

And for some, that is all that you need – and Kenny has shown he can harness that in the right way. It’s up to Eddie Howe to do the same at Newcastle United, however.

The buzz is back.

For much of the Stephen Kenny reign, there was little – if any – crowds watching the games, but Thursday night was a welcome change from that.

51,700 supporters packed into the Dublin 4 venue, and it was like they were never away from home as they let their more illustrious visitors know they were there.

Cristiano Ronaldo bore the brunt of most, if not all of it – along with referee Jesus Gil Manzano. But it was a raucous atmosphere that the Irish players fed off throughout the 90 minutes.

And without trying to sound cheesy, or corny, or both, it was a night where the result mattered little. But, if anything, it is imperative that this feel-good factor is tapped into.

Shane Duffy.

The Shane Duffy story over the last 18 months has been a remarkable one, and there was no let up of his return to form against Portugal.

Not only did he defend in the manner most expect him to, the Derryman played with a composure, and confidence not many would associate him with, again.

While making Ronaldo look rather silly at times, Duffy also provided a defensive stability alongside John Egan and Seamus Coleman, while also proving to be a nuisance at set-piece routines.

Duffy, now 29, has shown that he can evolve his game to suit whatever system he is asked to play in. Going forward, that is a brilliant asset to have.

Stephen Kenny’s risk pays off.

Kenny sprung a surprise or two with team selection in all truth, opting for a front three rather than a midfield three, but it was a strategy that paid off.

A ravenous forward line of Jamie McGrath, Callum Robinson and Ogbene subjected the Portuguese to intense pressure, and they almost scored not once, but twice with their high-court press.

Danilo and Pepe looked far from at ease under the Irish high-press, and in truth, Ireland can feel a tad aggrieved that they didn’t take any of their chances from those situations.

Josh Cullen and Ogbene probably had the best chances with those all in mind – but it was very nice that Kenny’s risk paid off.

Portugal’s petulance.

Yes, Portugal may have played within themselves for much of the game, but it was another night that they showed their petulance.

In Faro, they got incredibly lucky against a gutsy Irish side, and they were just as in Dublin to avoid defeat.

Pepe’s red card late on was something that could have come even earlier, but it was no surprise either way. Perhaps it was a shock that he was caught in the act more so than anything.

Pepe has been sent off for a second yellow card. First was a handball, second was a hand to face of Callum Robinson.

The Portugal defender did not go quietly.

Whether it was Danilo’s antics with Ogbene, or it was Bruno Fernandes’ distinct inability to get involved with the game, it was a night that will pose more questions than answers for them.

On Sunday, Fernando Santos’ side host Serbia in a World Cup qualifying decider in Lisbon, and based off their Dublin showing, you would have little faith in them getting the job done.

