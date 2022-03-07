Five Ireland players in line for a call-up in Belgium and Lithuania friendlies

Ireland’s friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania are fast approaching.

Later this month, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland take on Belgium and Lithuania in two relatively pressure-free friendlies at the Aviva Stadium.

Lithuania should afford Ireland an opportunity to experiment, whereas Belgium are likely to provide the stiffest test. But even they are likely to play a second-string starting XI, with Roberto Martinez looking to the future instead.

And for Ireland, the two games offer Kenny an opportunity to assess his options ahead of the upcoming Nations League, and Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

As a result, we have taken a look at who may be called up in this month’s friendlies at the Aviva.

Jimmy Dunne.

Arguably the most obvious call, but Jimmy Dunne must be in line for an Ireland recall ahead of this month’s friendlies.

Starring for QPR, Dunne has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Championship, while adding several goals to his game.

Perhaps unlucky to miss out on recent squads, Dunne’s cause is likely to be aided by the probable loss of Andrew Omobamidele through injury.

With his form, and current injuries in the Ireland set-up evident, Dunne should get his chance.

Darragh Lenihan.

All of a sudden, the Boys in Green are blessed with central defenders, and like Dunne, Darragh Lenihan will also be hoping to sneak into the fold.

Lenihan’s efforts this season have been overshadowed somewhat by Dunne, but the Dunboyne man is a man to keep a very close eye on.

Part of one of the meanest defences in the Championship, Lenihan has captained Blackburn Rovers to an unlikely shot at Premier League promotion, like Dunne.

Lenihan, unfortunately, is a bit older than some of his international rivals, but that should not stop him from at least being called up. Whether he plays or not remains to be seen, but he is deserving of one nonetheless.

Michael Obafemi.

Stephen Kenny may have thought he had a striking problem last month following the injury sustained by Adam Idah, one that has kept him for the rest of the Premier League season.

But rather than having to completely change his tactical set-up, Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi may be the man to step in and save the day to an extent.

Michael Obafemi is coming into his own this season and yesterday was fresh evidence of that.

Obafemi has established himself as a leading light in Swansea’s attack under Russell Martin, with the Swans boss heaping praise on him at each opportunity.

And despite his earlier flashpoint with Kenny, he will be hoping that his latest spell of good form will catapult him back into the Ireland set-up.

He could be Ireland’s wildcard going forward, if he takes his chance.

Joel Bagan.

Also impressing in the Championship, albeit for Swansea’s bitter rivals, is Cardiff’s Joel Bagan.

At the start of the season, Bagan often found himself struggling for the Bluebirds, with an extended run out of the team seeing his international stock plummet.

A beauty from Joel Bagan

But recently, he has established himself as a key man with an eye for goal as a left wing-back.

Under Kenny, Ireland have often opted for a back three, and Bagan may be a real option going forward as the likes of a 31-year-old Enda Stevens reaches the swansong of his Ireland days.

Saying that, it is more likely that Bagan will remain with the Ireland U21s for the time being, but he is a realistic option all the same.

Jake Doyle-Hayes.

And finally, Jake Doyle-Hayes may be another name who could sneak his way into the Ireland fold, given his impressive form at Scottish top-flight side Hibs.

Doyle-Hayes, 23, was previously on the books of Aston Villa, and previously played for St Mirren before making the move to Hibs in the summer from St Mirren.

Jake Doyle-Hayes grabbed his first goal for the club to give us the lead at the weekend.

And since then, the Cavan man has continued to impress, going about his work in a quiet, yet effective manner.

Unfortunately for Doyle-Hayes, he is up against some considerable competition in midfield for the Boys in Green, but the Hibs ace may be one to benefit if Kenny does opt to give a chance to some fringe players later this month.

He could be worth a try at the very least.

