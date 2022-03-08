Ireland Nations League games set to be moved by Ukraine update

It is likely that Ireland’s Nations League games may be impacted in June.

Ireland’s Nations League games against Ukraine and Scotland have been plunged into doubt, amid Fifa’s confirmation that Ukraine’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine will not take place as previously planned.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian FA asked for the game to be rescheduled to a later date, expected to be in June.

With that in mind, it means that Ireland’s planned game against Ukraine is unlikely to take place as planned.

“Given the current situation we support the decision to uphold the request to postpone the match..”

“The Scottish FA notes the decision of the FIFA Organising Committee to postpone the FIFA World Cup Play-Off semi-final against Ukraine, originally scheduled to take place on 24 March, until June,” a statement from the Scottish FA read today.

“Given the current situation in Ukraine we support the decision to uphold the request to postpone the match and reiterate our message of solidarity to our friends and colleagues within the Ukrainian Association of Football.

“We now await confirmation from UEFA on the amended fixture schedule, including any displaced UEFA Nations League fixtures, and will comment further at that time.

“In the meantime, we are in discussions to organise a replacement fixture on 24 March and will update supporters – especially those who have purchased tickets for the play-off semi-final and Nations League package – as soon as we have more information.”

Ireland v Ukraine in doubt.

A date of June 4th has been touted as a possible one for the Ukraine v Scotland World Cup play-off, the same day when the Boys in Green are set to play Ukraine.

Meanwhile, should Scotland win out against Ukraine, their game against Ireland on June 11th may also be in doubt.

And as as per a press release from the FAI, as quoted by the Irish Times, the association confirmed that they are in talks with Uefa over the game.

“The Football Association of Ireland is aware of the postponement of the upcoming playoff game between Scotland and Ukraine,” read an FAI statement.

“We are currently in talks with Uefa on the implications of this postponement for our Uefa Nations League fixtures in June and will update when we have more information.”

