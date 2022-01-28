Ex-Ireland international linked with Ghana job

An interesting move.

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton has been linked as a possible name in line to take over as the new Ghana senior international manager.

Hughton has been linked with the role before but was snubbed in the autumn in place of Serbian manager Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked earlier this week.

Rajevac’s exit from the West African country’s hot-seat follows their poor performances at the African Cup of Nations, where they finished bottom of their qualification group.

But should Hughton take charge of Ghana, it would signify his return to management, just a couple of months after he was let go by Nottingham Forest.

And that is what is being reported by local media in Ghana, as the Black Stars look for a new manager.

While in charge of the Reds, Hughton endured a wretched start to the season, and paid with his job as early as September.

That exit came amid their poor run that saw them pick up just one point from their opening seven league games at the City Ground.

Consequently, Forest have enjoyed an impressive run of form in the last couple of months under new boss Steve Cooper, who has led his side to seventh in the Championship table.

Cooper also saw his side dump Arsenal out of the FA Cup on home soil, securing their place in the fourth round of the competition.

But as for Hughton, a move to take over Ghana would be a personal one. Hughton’s father hails from the West African state, and the ex-Premier League manager has been known to frequently travel to the country.

Meanwhile, he has also spoken about taking charge of an international team before, with Ghana and Ireland mentioned as his preferred options.

“My biggest draw at the moment is the day-to-day club management. That’s what continues to excite me,” Hughton said on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast in 2020.

“The draw of affecting a team week-in-week-out but international football and particularly Ghana where my father is from and Ireland where my mum is something I think about.

“But my real strength at this moment is the day-to-day working moments with clubs.”

Should he take charge, however, he would have to turn the Black Stars’ fortunes around following their dismal African Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon.

