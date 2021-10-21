Ireland drop out of top 50 in the FIFA world rankings

Ireland have dropped a place in the FIFA world rankings.

Ireland have dropped a place in the FIFA world rankings despite two wins in a row during the last international break against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

With World Cup qualification over after a dismal start to the campaign, Ireland have rallied in recent games, culminating in two impressive wins on the spin.

Those wins, however, have not stopped the Boys in Green to drop a position in the latest update of the FIFA world rankings issued by FIFA today.

Ireland down to 51st in the FIFA world rankings.

In the latest update of the FIFA world rankings, the Boys in Green have dropped one position to 51st, with Saudi Arabia jumping in ahead of Ireland for the time being.

The Saudis rise comes after they too recorded two wins in a row, seeing off Japan and China respectively in their last two games of their respective window.

Stephen Kenny’s side have, however, improved in recent times, with several young players coming to the fore at senior international level – including Andrew Omobamidele, Gavin Bazunu and Adam Idah.

FT | Ireland 4-0 Qatar 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Hattrick hero Robinson stars in brilliant Ireland performance 🙌 Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick, Jamie McGrath and many others also excellent. What were your thoughts? #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/e90T1cmJ5o — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 12, 2021

In April, Ireland dropped to 47th in the world, their lowest ranking seven years, before dropping again to 50th last month despite good showings against Portugal and Serbia.

Their lowest ever ranking was 67th in the world in 2013 after Giovanni Trappatoni parted ways with the FAI following the failed 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Green shoots for Ireland.

Despite another drop in the FIFA rankings for Ireland, the Boys in Green do appear to be a side on the rise – with a rejuvenated side starting to flourish under Kenny.

Kenny’s fortunes have been aided somewhat by a return to form of several of his players, including Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Robinson.

New article looking at the next crop of midfielders about to make a mark for @FAIreland 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Gavin Kilkenny (21), Conor Coventry (21) and Jack Taylor (23) could have a big part to play in next year's UEFA Nations League 💪#COYBIG https://t.co/9HO7e0N5iY — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 21, 2021

Up next for Ireland is a home tie against Portugal before they finish their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a game against Luxembourg away from home next month.

