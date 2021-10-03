Watch: Ireland captain Katie McCabe scores 40-yard stunner for Arsenal in the WSL

Katie McCabe scores another long-range screamer.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe scored a superb long-range lob to help Arsenal secure their position as league leaders in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

The Ireland international lobbed the Aston Villa keeper from 40-yards out after she spotted her opposite number off her line. At the time, the Gunners were 2-0 up, and they would go on to win the game by a handsome 4-0 scoreline.

McCabe’s exploits come as a boost to the Girls in Green who impressed during last month’s friendly win at home to Australia at Tallaght Stadium. That win comes at a good time as Ireland get set for their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Katie McCabe scores another long-range stunner for Arsenal.

Vera Pauw’s captain has impressed for Arsenal this season, scoring twice in her opening four games of the season. Arsenal, with McCabe to the fore of some impressive displays, have won all four of their opening league games this term.

They are three points ahead of their nearest challengers, Chelsea who have lost one of their opening four games, with McCabe’s stunner helping them on their way yesterday.

After spotting Hannah Hampton off her line, McCabe chipped the home goalkeeper from 40 yards for Arsenal’s third to all but end the game as a contest at Villa Park.

McCabe in form as Ireland continue to develop.

McCabe has long been the flag-bearer for the Girls in Green in the UK, but that is beginning to change more and more.

In recent weeks, Birmingham City snapped up Shelbourne pair Emily Whelan and Jamie Finn. Peamount United’s Eleanor Ryan-Doyle also joined the Blues, who have Louise Quinn and Ruseha Littlejohn within their ranks.

Rianna Jarrett is also plying her trade in the UK with London City Lionesses, while Leanne Kiernan is also with Liverpool. Vera Pauw’s side take on Sweden and Finland in the World Cup qualifiers in three week’s time as their rise looks set to continue.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2015/16 Arsenal Kit, Ireland wnt, katie mccabe