Ireland boss Vera Pauw calls for change to qualifying tournaments as Swedish test looms

Vera Pauw has spoken ahead of next month’s Swedish showdown.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has called on Uefa and Fifa to come together and change the World Cup, and European Championship qualification system, ahead of the Girls in Green’s Swedish showdown next month.

Pauw recently saw her side dismantle Georgia with a record-breaking win, but it was marred by the lopsided nature of the result.

Ireland ran out incredible 11-0 winners, having drawn with Slovakia only a few days previous. And months on from that mauling in Tallaght Stadium, Pauw remains clear that something needs to change.

“It’s very simple, but somebody has to do it..”

With Ireland and Finland both competing for the play-off spot in their qualifying group, and the rest cast adrift, Pauw revealed what she would do in light of this, if she could change things.

FULL-TIME

Ireland 11-0 Georgia

Megan Connolly’s free-kick finds its way to the net, possibly off a Georgian defender

Quite a night’s work in Tallaght for Vera Pauw’s team#IRLGEO #RTEsoccer

📺https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE

📻https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8

📱 https://t.co/s4K86Eg3Fi pic.twitter.com/J2mXq9cqKr — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 30, 2021

“[It is] very simple – not having only the number two in the play-offs, but also three,” she explained. “So they have crossovers. Then you get the best teams.

“It’s very simple, but somebody has to do it. And sometimes I’ve got the feeling I’m the only one seeing this, because when I speak to other coaches or managers, they say, oh yeah, that would be better. I don’t understand why it’s not done.”

Previously, Uefa and Fifa did opt for that approach, but have since backed away from it. But in light of Ireland’s 11-0 win at home to Georgia, and England’s devastating 20-0 win v Latvia, it is becoming apparent that it needs to change again.

“They have done that and they have stepped away from it,” the ex-Dutch international explained. “But I think they will bring that back in, because the men’s game also have the problem and in the women’s game the gap is getting bigger and bigger.

“So, there are more and more double-score results. That’s what Fifa doesn’t want. Probably it will be brought back in.”

Qualification dreams.

But for Pauw, the focus remains on steering Ireland to a major tournament, and as it stands, they are on course to do so.

And having brought Scotland to their first major tournament in the 2000s, she is hoping that she can replicate that with Ireland, given the similar nature of the job she finds herself in, as she also helps to develop the game on these shores.

Fantastic initiative by @SkyIreland in creating a WNT Fund worth €25,000 👏 The bursary will help Ireland WNT players with their academic studies and career development off the pitch 🙌 👉 https://t.co/vOL1ISPVTs#SkyWNT | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/q4HRUuuN53 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 8, 2022

“Especially in the structure [it is similar to Scotland],” she added. “There are so many different organisations and levels, it’s so complicated to develop the game.

“In the Netherlands we have one association, the Dutch FA, and from four-or five-years-old to the national team, they are all members of that one FA.

“They organise all the leagues and all the kids are in clubs where you can play from six to 80. And if you want to play higher, you just go to another club of a higher level. It’s all connected and there is one association organising everything. That makes it easy to develop the game.

“In Scotland and here, but also in England, there are different associations with all their own interests. That is the culture and that is what we have to deal with.

“I think nobody wants that, every organisation would love to have one organisation. But you cannot just change that, because that is the culture and history of football here. So we are dealing with that and within that we are trying to develop the game.”

Sweden awaits.

Next month, Ireland face the most daunting task of their World Cup qualification hunt, as they take on Sweden.

And while it may be unrealistic to suggest a win is on the cards, Pauw has revealed that she will prepare her charges for that test, with an in-house training game against a Boys side.

“When there is such a gap in the ranking – Sweden is number two in the world at this moment – then the only way to approach it is that we all realise the resistance that we get, that we have felt the resistance that we will face,” she explained.

“So we will slot in a boys’ game into that camp, more or less on the pressure of Sweden. So it will be a huge pressure.

“That’s the only way you can prepare yourselves. But what this team has is they never collapse. We have come back so often after a setback. This team will be strong. I think that is the key thing to get you qualifying – that you never collapse, no matter what happens.

The Republic of Ireland have a dream – and they’re about to take the first step towards achieving it. Don’t miss Ireland v Sweden live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer from 6.30pm. The journey starts now. #RTEsoccer #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/3zSwDGlkch — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 21, 2021

“If we would have collapsed from the own goal (in the home game against Sweden), then it would have been 5-0 at home. But we didn’t collapse. That’s a whole process. We will work on that very much; what to do when you have that setback.”

Pauw was speaking as Sky Ireland announced a bursary designed to support senior women’s players on their paths outside of football.

The ‘Sky WNT Fund’ will award a minimum of €25,000 this year, to assist five senior international players with their academic studies and career development off the pitch.

Read More About: Ireland wnt, Vera Pauw