Ireland 2022 preview: Stephen Kenny, players to watch and what next for Robbie Brady?

2022 will be a huge year for Ireland.

Following a mixed 2021, Stephen Kenny, and his emerging Ireland side head into 2022 with a point to prove, and Germany 2024 well and truly in their sights.

While results were dismal enough in the first-half of 2021, the Boys in Green steadied the ship in recent months, culminating in a strong finish to their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Now, however, Ireland head into the new year with new hope, and expectation – with Kenny looking to lead Ireland to their first major tournament since 2016.

And yes, qualification for that will not be secured in 2022, but a strong year will go a long way to helping Ireland achieve that dream.

As a result, we have taken a quick look at Ireland’s prospects for 2022, and what we can expect ahead of an exciting year for the Boys in Green.

Players to watch.

Gavin Kilkenny.

Perhaps unlucky not to have made a senior squad in the latter half of 2021, Gavin Kilkenny will have his eyes firmly set on making the jump from the U21s sooner rather than later.

Currently a key part of Jim Crawford’s U21 set-up, Kilkenny may remain with the 21s for 2022, but he has certainly shown he has the ability to make the grade at senior level.

The former St Kevin’s Boys midfielder is in flying form for Bournemouth at the moment in the Championship, fighting for promotion, so that may also force Kenny’s hand.

Should he get called up, he would, of course, face stiff competition to make the starting XI, so that may hold him back in terms of minutes.

Gavin Kilkenny on playing alongside fellow @stkevinsboysfc product Robbie Brady 😍 “Everyone remembers his goal for Ireland against Italy in Euro 2016. He is probably someone you looked up to as a kid” #COYBIGhttps://t.co/0QJECYaidb — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) December 16, 2021

But the sooner he is exposed to international football the better, as he will not be an Ireland U21 for much longer. And he might just get that opportunity in 2022 if he continues on his current upward trajectory.

Will Smallbone.

After facing into a couple of personal battles over the past 18 months, Will Smallbone will be looking to put his injuries, and personal health scares behind him in 2022.

Now 21, the English-born midfielder has long been touted as one of the most exciting talents Ireland have coming through, and he appears to be delivering on that once more.

Smallbone made his Premier League debut in February 2020, but an ACL tear, and an Alopecia diagnosis set him back on his journey.

But he is keen to put that setback to one side in 2022, and he may be rewarded with a senior call-up should he do so.

Similarly to Kilkenny, Smallbone’s development may be stunted somewhat by the talent in Ireland’s midfield, but he too would be one to benefit from senior international football.

Festy Ebosele.

Another one of Ireland’s finest young talents, Derby County, and Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele is one name that we may see a bit more of during 2022 in the international fold.

Kenny has often shown a desire to play fast, mobile, and strong wingers at all of his previous clubs, and it is no different with Ireland.

Chiedozie Ogbene has been one who has benefitted from that, and in Ebosele, Ireland may just have a player as good as, if not better than the Rotherham United winger – down the line at least.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has consistently sang the praises of Ebosele at club level, so it would not be beyond the realm of possibility that the Enniscorthy teenager may get his chance at senior level.

Great work from Sam Baldock and Tom Lawrence to put it on a plate for Festy Ebosele… And 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 a moment for the youngster! 🤩#DCFC pic.twitter.com/VfSBwOroia — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 7, 2021

2022 may come a tad early for him but he is certainly one to watch should Kenny, and Ireland need to call upon him.

Robbie Brady out for redemption.

Once a major part of a Kenny side, Robbie Brady has endured a frustrating 2021, but he is showing signs of being able to redeem himself at Championship side Bournemouth.

Brady, of course, was forced to wait to sign for the Cherries after leaving Burnley in June, but he has all of the attributes to excel in a Kenny side.

📆 ON THIS DAY… 4️⃣ years ago, Robbie Brady did this and we still get shivers up our spine! 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇪#COYBIG #OTD#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/aK9VlQQTVl — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 22, 2020

It is easy to forget, but Brady still has a wicked left foot, and a distinct eye for creativity – something that may prove telling for this new Irish side.

But 2022 feels like a now or never type year for Ireland’s Euro 2016 hero, and it would appear silly to count against him, even at this stage.

At the end of the day, Kenny is generally pragmatic in terms of his team selection for Ireland, so an experienced head like Brady would be a major asset to have going forward as Ireland look to kick on.

The Dubliner, however, must deliver on that, as he returns to an Ireland side almost unrecognisable from his last call-up in March.

The time is now.

Stephen Kenny.

While the jury may still be out on Stephen Kenny and the Irish team, the message is clear – the former Dundalk boss must deliver in 2022.

And while the scepticism may not be entirely surprising, it is now receding quickly, as the public starts to get behind a side, and manager that is attempting to change the mindset of the Irish footballing public.

That, however, will only continue if signs of progress are still there in 2022.

While he seems all but set to put pen to paper on his new contract, Kenny is in a comfortable position in terms of support of his tenure as Ireland boss.

But that can quickly fade away if results turn sour, as seen already, so a strong 2022 is imperative to keep that goodwill going.

Kenny, however, will be acutely aware of that.

The Nations League and Euro 2024.

And finally, one last thing to look out for in 2022 with the Boys in Green is the importance of the UEFA Nations League campaign.

Kenny surprised many by suggesting that he was targeting the Nations League as an avenue to secure a playoff for Euro 2024, but it is easy to see why he has opted to do so.

Previously, the Nations League has been treated with a sense of distain by Irish supporters, especially given some dreadful results picked up in it before.

UEFA Nations League | Fixtures 04/06 – 🇺🇦 (H)

07/06 – 🇦🇲 (a)

11/06 – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (H)

14/06 – 🇺🇦 (a)

23/09 – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (a)

26/09 – 🇦🇲 (H) Ireland will start their UEFA Nations League campaign at the @AvivaStadium against Ukraine 👍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Ppa4YFY4jf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 17, 2021

But Kenny’s mindset has altered this prior belief, so it will be interesting to see how Ireland fare in it as a result.

Progress in football can be a fickle thing, but the reality of it now is that Kenny, and his Ireland side need to show signs of progress in the Nations League.

Whether that comes, or not, may not go a long way to deciding the fate of the Kenny-era, but it could provide the springboard it needs to Euro 2024 qualification.

A big 2022 awaits, even with no World Cup to look forward to, as mad as it sounds.

