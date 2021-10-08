Ian Wright hails Mo Salah as one of the best players in the world

Ian Wright has heaped some lavish praise on Mo Salah.

Arsenal great Ian Wright has claimed that Mo Salah is one of the best players in Europe, with his form continuing in the grand manner.

While he heaped praise on the Egyptian forward, he also said that he believed that Salah is ‘underrated’ despite his red-hot form as Liverpool enjoy a strong start to the Premier League season.

Wright’s comments come shortly after Jurgen Klopp declared Salah as one of the best players in the world.

"He is one of the best players in the world" ⭐ Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah after his fantastic solo goal against Manchester City 👏 Report & Highlights: https://t.co/MBLiA4U2jm pic.twitter.com/PEOXK6FJue — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

Salah impressing Ian Wright.

Salah’s form has been the subject of much discussion in recent days, with the forward coming in for praise as Liverpool’s strong start to the season continues.

“I’m trying to think of who else is playing as good as he is right now and it’s very hard for it to jump out at you because he is playing so well,” Salah told Optus Sport.

“When Liverpool signed Salah I was thinking, ‘Mo Salah?! Interesting!’, but the season he had you’re thinking: ‘My gosh!’

“He seems to me to have got back to that form at this stage. For me at the moment he probably is in the best form of his career and he’s probably the best in Europe at the moment.”

“I think Mo Salah is underrated.”

Despite his imperious form, Wright believes that Salah is underrated, with the standards of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo increasing expectations, according to the Arsenal great.

“We’ve been through an era of watching Messi and Ronaldo doing unbelievable things, superhero things, on a football pitch,” he added.

“I think he is underrated because what he does on a regular basis, people are comparing it up to Ronaldo and Messi because we’re seeing them do stuff. But what he’s doing is unbelievable stuff as well.

“He’s doing it continuously, he’s doing it consistently and he is a little bit underrated because of those two guys there and are still there now.”

