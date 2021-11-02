Ian Wright on the Irish women’s player he’s ‘loving’ at the moment

Ian Wright is a big fan of Katie McCabe.

Former Arsenal hero Ian Wright has explained how much of a fan he is of Ireland international Katie McCabe as she continues her good form of recent weeks.

McCabe has lit up the WSL with several eye-catching displays, and goals, as Arsenal, remain unbeaten with five wins from a possible five so far.

The Gunners have also reached the FA Cup final with a 3-0 win against Megan Connolly’s Brighton & Hove Albion – with a clash in waiting against Chelsea.

Ian Wright on Katie McCabe.

But regardless of winning or losing that semi-final clash against Brighton, McCabe has a number of influential admirers in English football, with Wright being one.

The FA Cup-winning striker and former England international admitted that it is McCabe who is his favourite player for the Arsenal women’s side.

“Viv is like our [Dennis] Bergkamp was, everybody loves her because of how great she is,” Wright said on UMM’s YouTube series Assumptions. “I have to say at the moment it’s probably Katie McCabe at left-back.

“She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her. Gets on with her game, flies into tackles, great footballer, great crosses, at the moment scoring great goals. I’m loving Katie McCabe at the moment.”

Katie McCabe.

Katie McCabe’s club form is coming at a good time for the Girls in Green as they continue their search for World Cup qualification under manager Vera Pauw.

During the last international window, Ireland secured a pivotal three points away to Finland, winning 2-1 in Helsinki after a previous defeat at home to Sweden.

Denise O’Sullivan’s header was the difference between the two teams after Connolly gave Ireland a 1-0 lead with a superbly taken free-kick early on in the game.

Next up for Ireland are two crunch qualifiers at home to Slovakia and Georgia at the end of this month. Both games will take place at Tallaght Stadium.

