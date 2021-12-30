Ian Wright hits out at negativity surrounding the African Cup of Nations

A passionate defence of AFCON from Ian Wright.

Former England international and Arsenal hero, Ian Wright, has hit out at the negativity surrounding the African Cup of Nations due to take place next month.

As a result of the game taking place mid-season, a number of Premier League players will miss out on a couple of weeks of action.

Consequently, this has led to a negative narrative building towards the competition but Wright has placed himself amongst those defending it.

“Loads of the best players in Europe right now are African,” said Wright.

“If we love them at club level why can’t we love them at international level like their counterparts across the globe? Why is this tournament constantly getting so much flak?

“I have got to give a shout out to the players like Sebastien Haller who are taking a stand against the media backlash, plus Patrick Vieira for coming out and speaking about this.

“This is why it is important to have a black manager who can let people understand where his roots are and how important this tournament is for African people.

“I want to wish Cameroon every success in hosting this tournament and and all the very best to the players and the fans.”

The African Cup of Nations will begin on Sunday, January 9th, and will come to a close on the 6th of February.

And as it stands, the competition will go ahead as scheduled, despite reports claiming that it was set to be postponed earlier this month.

All Premier League players will join their respective squads for the tournament from January 3rd, leaving Mo Salah and Sadio Mane free to play for Liverpool against Chelsea.

