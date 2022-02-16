Ian Morris eyeing a remarkable First Division three-in-a-row with Waterford

New Waterford boss Ian Morris will be hoping to latch onto his own experience in the First Division this season, as the Blues eye a return to the top table of Irish football.

Waterford were relegated by UCD after a dramatic playoff at Richmond Park in Novembers, which brought the curtain down on a dreadful end to the season for the club.

Earlier in the week of their playoff heartache, the club parted ways with Marc Bircham – before the Students then sent them down on the Friday.

Ian Morris.

But after an early ‘scramble’ to get players signed up for the year, Morris has put together a Waterford side that is likely to challenge for the First Division title.

Remarkably, if he was to achieve that goal, it would be the third year on the spin in which he has done that, having won the First Division in 2019 and 2021 with Shelbourne before.

“When I took over there during Christmas week, it was a scramble,” Morris explained. “I was straight on the phone speaking to lads, trying to convince and tell them what way we wanted to go about things.

“And luckily enough, we got to keep the bulk of the squad back. We’ve added quality to it as well. And hopefully that’s going to lead to a successful year.”

Brian Murphy.

Importantly, the Blues have been able to retain the services of veteran shot-stopper Brian Murphy, who is heading into the twilight of his long, and distinguished career in football.

But despite his age, Morris was keen to retain his key man. “He knows what good looks like, and he knows what bad looks like,” Morris explained.

✍️ Waterford FC is delighted to announce that Brian Murphy has re-signed ahead of the 2022 season. The experienced goalkeeper signs up for his third season at the Blues following his arrival in 2020. Full story 👉 https://t.co/IPBT2GI1lv #WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/kquHwrBFeV — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) January 3, 2022

“We had quite a lot of conversations. And thankfully, we managed to get Brian down as quickly as we could.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s been fantastic in pre-season so far, and hopefully that transcends into the season starting.

“It was vital, in my opinion, that we kept Brian’s experience and his quality. His leadership around the group that they’re all massive boxes that are vital to this group.”

Waterford.

Given the Blues’ horror end to 2021, the arrival of a well-versed First Division winning manager will be a welcome boost to a group who are craving stability.

“The players obviously wanted something set in stone,” the Dubliner added. “I think that’s why nothing was announced before. They wanted to see what was happening and what was changing or what was going to be in place.

“That was my job to kind of show that. I think that we’ve had a fairly stable pre-season. We’ve had a good routine training and it has been very good.

“The staff have been different class and the players have lived up to what they need to. So all in all, I can’t really complain.”

Waterford kick off their 2022 League of Ireland First Division campaign on Friday evening away to Athlone Town. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

