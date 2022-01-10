Roy Keane hits out at Harry Maguire’s ‘rubbish’ Manchester United comments

Roy Keane is still unimpressed with Harry Maguire.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane continued his war of words with current skipper Harry Maguire, as United’s dire run of form deteriorates.

The Red Devils take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday night, and will be hoping that they can bring an end to their inconsistent form.

Whether they do or not, however, is immaterial to Keane, who took aim at Harry Maguire’s comments in recent days.

“How many times has he said that?”

The former Leicester City defender claimed that United needed to ‘stick together’ after a tough week, following their 1-0 loss at home to Wolves.

But that did not wash with the Corkman, who bemoaned Maguire’s repetitive tone.

“How many times has he said that?,” he said on ITV Sport on Sunday night.

“I’m more interested in what he does on a football pitch, not what he says about players sticking together, and needing to do more.

“You judge players by what they do on a football pitch. United aren’t doing enough of that.

“But it is Aston Villa and you still expect United to turn up and put on a performance. Saying that, it has not been good enough recently.”

Manchester United v Aston Villa.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Red Devils will be acutely aware that they have a stiff test on their hands against Steven Gerrard’s side.

While Villa have struggled in their last couple of outings, they seem a team reborn under the ex-Liverpool skipper, who has instilled a new mentality about his side.

They have also recently snapped up former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho, and have been tipped to make a move for Luis Suarez.

The winner of our #EmiratesFACup Third Round tie with Manchester United will face Middlesbrough at home in the Fourth Round of the competition. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0zCVmRWuEY — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 9, 2022

But their game against Manchester United in the FA Cup will be the one they will place most of the attention upon, with their league campaign in a relatively safe place.

