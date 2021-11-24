Former Spurs hero Rafael van der Vaart claims Harry Maguire is ‘sh*t’ in extraordinary live TV rant

Harsh words from the former Spurs hero.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Harry Maguire is ‘sh*t’, and is amazed at the price United paid for him.

Maguire, and United have endured a torrid season so far, leading to the untimely sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning.

And speaking on Dutch TV, van der Vaart took aim at Maguire, claiming that United made a grave error signing him for the fee they did.

Rafael van der Vaart on Harry Maguire.

“I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him,” van der Vaart said on Dutch TV station Ziggo Sport. “But he is really s**t. I have said this so often.

“I can’t get away from the fact United have paid €90m for him. That’s how much he cost!

“Where did they look for him? You’ll find players like him at any amateur club in Holland.

😬 Rafael van der Vaart speaking to Ziggo Sport about Harry Maguire. 🗣️ “I can’t get rid of those 90 million euros. He cost that much! You really find this at every amateur club in the Netherlands. I find it incomprehensible. He is not a top defender, he shows that every week.” pic.twitter.com/VK4nUdrD1f — Planet Sport (@PlanetSportcom) November 24, 2021

“I think it is unbelievable. He is no top-class defender – and he demonstrates this every week.

“If you go out and sign players like him, I can understand why you end up having financial problems.”

Harry Maguire.

Earlier this week, Maguire took to Twitter to praise Solskjaer – the manager who brought him to Old Trafford, and also made him captain.

He wrote: “You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football.

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful. Thankyou for everything boss. Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021

“Huge respect and forever grateful. Thank you for everything boss. Legend.”

