Harry Maguire told to be ‘more like’ Thiago Silva

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has stressed that Harry Maguire must learn from Chelsea’s Thiago Silva if he wants to improve his game.

Maguire has endured a difficult season for Manchester United, with the Red Devils struggling to find any source of inspiration this term.

Of the many to struggle is the England international, with many questioning his continued mistakes made. And speaking in the aftermath of Chelsea’s Champions League win at home to Lille, Agbonlahor gave his honest take on the United star.

“He should be looking at defenders like Thiago Silva..”

“What I love about Thiago Silva is that you never see him get paced,” Agbonlahor said while talking on talkSPORT. “He reminds me a bit of John Terry, he was never the quickest but he was very clever.

“If there was a chance you were running in behind, he was already gone. He would chose the right moments to get tight to you, the right moments to drop off and give himself a yard.

“As much as we look at Harry Maguire, he should be looking at defenders like Thiago Silva and should still be learning from these top, top defenders.

“How long can he play on? He’s signed an extension for next season. For me, he’s looking outstanding.”

Harry Maguire.

While Maguire is unlikely to be hung up on more quotes from ex-Premier League stars, some of his teammates have reacted at the very least.

On Wednesday, Fred hit out at comments made by Roy Keane, while others have also hit back in the past.

🗣 “I was slapping his head and saying finally you score with that big head.” Bruno Fernandes reveals what he said to Harry Maguire when he scored and dismisses the stories of rifts in the Man United dressing room pic.twitter.com/jswCwtvWqY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 22, 2022

But despite his obvious issues this season, Maguire has shown some signs of improvement, with his recent goal away to Leeds United an indication of that.

