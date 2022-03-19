Harry Maguire abuse branded as ‘disrespectful’ by Premier League great

An honest take.

Former Arsenal star Martin Keown has hit out the abuse sustained by Harry Maguire at Manchester United, amid his continuing failings at Old Trafford this season.

Maguire has endured a dismal season for the Red Devils, culminating in their limp Champions League exit at the expense of Atletico Madrid on home soil.

But Keown has lept to the defence of the England international, branding his critics as disrespectful.

“I’m not really comfortable with the amount of criticism that he gets..”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Keown said: “I’m not really comfortable with the amount of criticism that he gets and if I was in his camp, or he was my lad, I’d be asking him to toughen up and tell a number of these former players where to go really.

“I feel that the criticism that’s come his way has affected him.

“There’s no doubt that in that midweek game in the Champions League he didn’t seem like the same player, particularly in possession.

“There’s a weakness when people are running at him and there’s a feeling in the stadium that Manchester United fans don’t really want him there. It’s difficult for him.”

He then added: “If he doesn’t have a midfield in front that wants to protect, he’s in trouble. He gets isolated far too much.

“I’m saying how I would deal with it. If I was hearing this amount of criticism then I’d tell them where to go.”

Harry Maguire.

For now, at least, Maguire will be looking to put his club woes to one side next week, as he goes on international duty with England.

With the Three Lions, Maguire will face Switzerland and Ivory Coast, with the first game set to take place on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm at Wembley Stadium.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire