Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min detail devastating partnership

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have an incredible partnership.

Spurs forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have revealed a fascinating insight into their devastating partnership up front, after they broke a Premier League record.

Despite Spurs’ inconsistencies, Kane and Son have been a constant plus point for the North London side, who have perennially underachieved in recent years.

And speaking on Sky Sports, the duo revealed an insight into their devastating partnership up front.

“Every time I get the ball I know where Sonny is going to be..”

“We’ve been playing now for a long time, about seven or eight years I think,” Kane began. “I think we just complement each other’s game really well especially when I like to drop deep and obviously Son has got great pace and skills.

“He’s making the runs in behind and I feel like it’s evolved especially over the last two or three years.

“We’ve really started to gel more and more. I think you’ve seen that on the pitch.”

🗣️: “Every time I get the ball I know where Sonny is going to be.” There was a lot of love between @HKane & Heung-Min Son as they spoke to @TubesSoccerAM about their record-breaking partnership 💯 pic.twitter.com/cZtvQYFLZX — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 5, 2022

Son then added: “I can’t describe any words anymore. I’ve never seen a striker like him scoring goals, passing, playing. He’s a team player and is defending as well.

“It’s just incredible.”

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Since playing together for the first time, Son and Kane’s on-pitch relationship has been almost telepathic at times, despite the managerial upheaval since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

But Kane has revealed that the pair have not worked on their partnership as much as many would have thought.

“I assume we’ve worked on it,” Kane added. “I think in training when we’re doing finishing drills or doing shape, obviously the manager has a way he wants us to play.

“He’ll help us out but then it’s about finding the space on the pitch when we’re playing the games. And yeah, every time I kind of get the ball, I know where he’s going to be.

“I know he’s going to run, so I don’t have to look and I can just hopefully float one in and he’ll be there.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, son heung-min, Spurs