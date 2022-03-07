Harry Kane hails Matt Doherty in huge Spurs win

Matt Doherty had a great night for Spurs v Everton.

Harry Kane heaped praise on Ireland international Matt Doherty after Spurs’ commanding 5-0 win at home to a dismal Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Doherty grabbed two assists for Kane, as he turned in a sensational display for Antonio Conte’s side.

And speaking after the game, Kane heaped praise on his Spurs teammate, who has bounced back from a very tough period at the start of Conte’s reign at the club.

Matt Doherty.

“A great ball from Doughie [Matt Doherty], and I was sent in one-on-one with Jordan Pickford, and I always back myself,” he said after the game.

“As I was coming back, Pickford said I was offside.. But it was a great ball in from Doughie and a fantastic night to finish it off.

“Don’t give away your secrets, mate!” 🤐 Harry Kane speaks with Teddy Sheringham and @Carra23 in the #MNF studio after #THFC‘s 5-0 victory ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kRA05Vt9V8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2022

“The second was another one of them,” he then added. “Doughie played a great ball into me.

“It was played over my shoulder to my left foot and sometimes you take it on left foot and it comes off. It was a really nice finish and I’m glad it went in..”

Spurs v Everton.

Also speaking after the game was Antonio Conte, who revealed how impressed with his side for churning out a strong performance against a very limited Everton side.

“A good game,” Conte added. “Also a good answer after the last defeat. It wasn’t an easy game because Everton are fighting. They have a really good squad with good players.

🗣 “The hard work we are doing is starting to pay.” Antonio Conte has belief that his Tottenham side are improving a lot but says it’s still not enough pic.twitter.com/WRnrj0PRo3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

“Tonight we played a really good game. We moved the ball very well. We attacked the space at the right time.

“I’m pleased for my players. The hard work we are doing is starting to pay. This team is improving a lot. We have a lot of space to continue to improve.

“It’s not enough. The players and I want to try to be competitive and to fight for position at the top of the table. We have to take this responsibility, the players and I, in the last 12 games to give everything. We’ll see what our position will be.”

90 minutes of brilliance from Matt Doherty 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🅰️ Two assists

🌟 Most key passes (4)

📊 85% pass completion

⚔ 8/10 ground duals won

🧠 2 interceptions

🏅 @FotMob rating of 9.1 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/RQpz6Ha3iA — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) March 7, 2022

Next up for Spurs is an away trip to Manchester United, as they hunt down Champions League football for next season. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 5,30pm on Saturday evening.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, harry kane, matt doherty, Premier League, Spurs