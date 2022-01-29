Harry Arter in ‘advanced talks’ over UAE move

One to keep an eye on..

Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to join a ‘mystery club’ in the UAE, according to a report in Football Insider.

Arter is currently back with his parent club Nottingham Forest after the conclusion of his rather uneventful loan with Charlton Athletic.

And while back, it is clear that he has not much of a future left at the club, with news of his latest move signifying that.

Harry Arter closing in on UAE move.

According to Football Insider, Forest boss Steve Cooper is ‘happy’ to let his midfielder move on before the closure of the January transfer window on Monday.

So far this season, Arter has played a mere 504 minutes over seven games this season, having struggled on loan with the Addicks.

Arter, however, was recently plying his trade in the Premier League with Bournemouth under Eddie Howe; establishing himself as a top-flight regular during his time there.

But injury, and a loss of form has seen him drop down the England football pyramid, with Arter now struggling to get minutes under his belt in the Championship.

Despite that, a potential move to the UAE may grant him an opportunity to get some much-needed minutes at the very least.

Harry Arter.

In terms of his international prospects, however, Arter is well behind in the pecking order for Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Less experienced midfield options such as Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight are well ahead of the English-born player, who has seen his international prospects all but evaporate in recent times.

And while his move to the UAE will arguably all but end his international hopes going forward, it does prvide him with the opportunity to take the shackles off in a league where he is expected to star in.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry arter