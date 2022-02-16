Greg Bolger backs Johnny Kenny to succeed at Celtic as Sligo eye European redemption

A huge years lies in store for the Bit O’Red.

For Greg Bolger and his Sligo Rovers teammates, they can have few complaints with how 2021 went.

European qualification was secured with a third-placed finish, whereas a number of their young stars emerged from the mist.

But with success comes recognition, and also a threat of players moving on, and so it has proved for Sligo Rovers.

Departing stars.

During the off-season, the Bit O’Red lost John Mahon and Johnny Kenny to the Scottish top-flight, with Mahon joining St Johnstone, and Kenny moving to Celtic.

But while they are a loss, their departures do offer an opportunity to others within the Sligo side to take their chance at the very least.

“The two lads would get into most teams in the league, if not all of them,” Bolger told Pundit Arena. “They would’ve been a huge loss to whoever.

“John had a great partnership with Liam Buckley last year. We had the second-best defensive record, ourselves and Shamrock Rovers.

“And with Johnny, we’ll miss his goals. But it’s up to other lads to step up. We’ve a good few young lads coming through from Sligo, and there’s a few who played their first games last year.

“That will stand to them. We’ve got to share the goals around the pitch. I know Liam has brought in a few lads and he’s looking to bring in a few more. Hopefully, we can share the goals after Johnny left.”

Johnny Kenny.

While Mahon leaves Sligo with more first-team appearances than Kenny, it is the latter who earned the more high-profile move of sorts.

In joining Celtic, the Co. Sligo teenager links up with a re-invigorated Bhoys, with the world at his feet.

“Johnny was brilliant,” Bolger adds. “A humble fella, and he came from a good background. A big farmer, but honestly, he’s a good honest, and humble guy who is willing to learn.

“He’s like a sponge taking in stuff from myself Garry Buckley, the manager and the management.

“Wrong or right he’d always take it in and on board. He’s good craic, but he was a great teammate to have, and I wish him the best now.”

Sligo Rovers.

But as far as 2022 goes, Sligo have little time to feel sorry for themselves – as another high-quality top-flight awaits.

Most importantly, however, will be their opportunity to redeem themselves in Europe, having flopped last year.

The Bit O’Red were undone by Icelandic minnows FH in devastating fashion, and Bolger is keen not to let that happen again.

“It was most disappointing because of the team that we played against,” he explained. “For me personally, it was probably one of the easiest draws a League of Ireland club could have got.

“Sligo is a great spot and a real football community…”@sligorovers manager Liam Buckley speaks proudly on the Sligo football community as he is interviewed by Johnny Ward 👇#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/Qssc4qA5oY — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 13, 2022

“We need to learn from that. Sometimes it can be guys first time playing in Europe, and there are fine margins. It will be one for this year that we will be looking to learn from those mistakes, and try and go one better.

“The financial gain in Europe is hard to get. I’ve been lucky to have good experiences like that as a player before, so hopefully, we can go better this year.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, greg bolger, Johnny Kenny, Sligo Rovers